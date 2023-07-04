Happy Fourth of July from everyone at the Chronicle-Independent!
The 2023 edition of the city of Camden’s Kids Fourth of July Parade took place Saturday, starting with a program at 10 a.m. on the steps of Camden City Hall.
The parade — featuring kids of all ages with bicycles, scooters, wagons and more showing off patriotic décor — left city hall about 30 minutes later down Rutledge Street to Broad Street and around to the rear of Books of Broad, which sponsored the parade with the city for the seventh consecutive year.
At the store’s rear parking lot, the Camden Fire Department provided snow cones for everyone to help cool down on the hot morning.
In addition to Books on Broad and the fire department, partners included the Camden Police Department, Hobkirk Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Revolutionary War Visitors Center at Camden, and Kershaw County Library’s Bookmobile, which was on the scene.
The pre-parade program included comments from Books on Broad owner Laurie Slade Funderburk and Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford, the Pledge of Allegiance by members of Cub Scout Pack No. 303, and the singing of God Bless America by Jayda Bracey. Funderburk’s mother, former Camden City Clerk Betty Slade, fired a cannon — provided by the S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust — to start the parade.