The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
07/03/2023: 4759-C Timrod Road, Bethune — Eubanks, Mary Corder to Eubanks, Mary Corder, $1 for 1 acre.
07/05/2023: 4759-B Timrod Road, Bethune — Eubanks, Bryson Cleo (trustee) to Eubanks, Kyle D., $1 for 1.09 acres.
07/05/2023: 4751, 4771 and 4759-B Timrod Road, Bethune — Eubanks, Kyle D. to Eubanks, Kyle D., $1 for a total of 51.74 acres.
07/06/2023: 2709 Old Stagecoach Road, Bethune — Cassady, Thomas E., to Cassady, Anthony Darryl, et al, $0 for 8.33 acres.
07/10/2023: 3439 Timrod Road, Bethune — Parker, Bobby J. to C&G Woodland LLC, $245,068 for 60.27 acres.
07/12/2023: 2645 Bethune Road, Bethune — Caldwell, Yvette B. to Caldwell, Ronnie L., $5 for 1 acre.
Camden
06/14/2023: 1909 Dixon Lane, Camden — Shirley, Jacqueline Jennings to Garner, Tawana N., $249,500 for one lot.
06/16/2023: 204 Cool Springs Drive, Camden — Smith, Vincent Michael to Anderson Jr., Charles., $280,000 for one lot.
06/22/2023: 37 High Point Drive, Camden — Hart, Alan A. to Sturgiss, Joseph J., $315,000 for .33 acre.
06/23/2023: 2239 West DeKalb St. Camden (Tidal Wave) — ARG TW15PCK001 LLC to AFN ABSPROP001 LLC, $10 for 1.38 acres.
06/26/2023: 1641 Brewer Springs Road, Camden — Hosey, Michelle M. to McPhail, Michelle (life estate), $5 for 1 acre.
06/27/2023: 114 Simmons Drive, Camden — Ghrigsby, Dustin L. to Irizarry, Sandra, $216,000 for 2.62 acres.
06/30/2023: 9 Colony Drive, Camden — Branham, Donald H. to Belwolf, Mitchell N., $270,000 for .73 acre.
06/30/2023: 241 Tombfield Road, Camden — Scudder, Margaret L. to Martinez, Patrick, $5 for 9.38 acre.
06/30/2023: 29 Benttree Lane, Camden — Grant, Cary Lee to Grant, Faith Marie, $170,000 for .67 acre.
06/30/2023: 922 Mitchell Drive, Camden — Brooks, Patricia M. to SFR Solutions LLC, $44,000 for one lot.
07/05/2023: 1900 Brook Drive, Camden — Johnson, Douglas to Pruitt, Gene C., $235,000 for 2.08 acres.
07/06/2023: 823 Hunter Hill Road, Camden — Albano, Vincent to Albano, Vincent, $5 for .7 acre.
07/06/2023: 1166 Snowy Owl Road, Camden — Lawhon, Philip Aron to Lawhorn, Philip Aron, $1 for one lot.
07/07/2023: 145 Shadowbrook Way, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Krause, Jake Wade, $319,037 for .45 acre.
07/07/2023: 90 Southern Oak Drive, Camden — Anderson, Patty D. to Moore, Dale, et al, $335,000 for .39 acre.
07/10/2023: 706 Ellene St., Camden — Keys II, Horace Thomas to Keys II, Horace Thomas, $1 for one lot.
07/10/2023: 406 Alice Drive, Camden — Kings Capital LLC to Willis, Sandra K., $363,000 for one lot.
07/10/2023: 31 and 45 Kirkover Lane, Camden — Cowan Mclean Ventures LLC to Booth, Simon J. $230,000 for a total of 8.41 acres.
07/11/2023: 614 Lee Court, Camden — Hilton, Stonewall J. to Sarsfield Endeavors LLC, $95,000 for one lot.
07/11/2023: 1509 Fair St., Camden — Godwin Jr., Lawrence F. to Godwin Jr., Lawrence F., $0 for one lot.
07/11/2023: 1893 Greene St. Ext., Camden — Lovett, David to Weaver, Ronnie Freeman, $1 for .75 acre.
07/12/2023: 2121 and 2121-A Kershaw Hwy., Camden — Paschal, Emma Jo S. to Paschal Jr., Edgar V., $1 for a total of 2 acres.
Cassatt
07/05/2023: 2307 Etters Lane, Cassatt — Atlantic Financial Partners LLC to Cuaqueha, Alejandra Hernandez, $5,000 for 1 acre.
07/05/2023: 1573 Porter Road, Cassatt — Adair, Brooke E. to Lancaster, Cameron Timothy, $197,000 for 1.01 acres.
07/07/2023: 1127 U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Clark, Thomasenia C. to Clark Jr., Thomas C., $2,000 for one lot.
07/11/2023: 1861 West Drive, Cassatt — Flowers, Larry W. to Burdin, Aaron Scott, $18,000 for 1.05 acres.
Elgin
03/17/2023: 68 Sixty Oaks Lane, Elgin — Spetelunas, Eric to Bouttry, Veronica, $421,500 for .46 acre.
06/08/2023: 1008 Dogwood Ave., Elgin — Edgerton, David C. to Peters, Morris, $249,000 for one lot.
06/21/2023: 101 Findlay Cir., Elgin — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Reed, Felicia Monique, $313,860 for .59 acre.
06/28/2023: 2455 Bowen St., Elgin — Hayes Sr., Arthur D. to Adams, Ben, $243,000 for .44 acre.
06/29/2023: 129 Findlay Cir., Elgin — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Townsend, Leilani, $299,900 for .34 acre.
06/29/2023: 2436 Main St., Elgin — Melendez, Juan J. to Farah’s Plaza of Elgin LLC, $479,000 for 2 acres.
07/05/2023: 397 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Branham, Ira Floyd (trustee) to Styron, Scout Ross, $5 for 18.81 acres.
07/06/2023: 16 Moore Gate Drive, Elgin — Thomas, Julie Doar to Thomas, Julie Doar, $5 for .51 acre.
07/06/2023: 109 Findlay Cir., Elgin — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Brown, Logan Shae, $321,810 for .36 acre.
07/06/2023: 77 Lillifield Drive, Elgin — Ashmore, Charles W. to Ashmore Jr., Charles Watson, $5 for .89 acre.
07/06/2023: 77 Lillifield Drive, Elgin — Ashmore Jr., Charles Watson to Ashmore, Nicole S., $5 for .89 acre.
07/06/2023: 25 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Baldwin, Tonga, $443,670 for .42 acre.
07/07/2023: 2 Spinney Court, Elgin — Zabel, Joshua A. to Opendoor Property Trust I, $284,400 for .37 acre.
07/07/2023: 317 Longleaf Drive, Elgin — O’Bryan, Rachael to Moore, Brian, $245,000 for 1.17 acres.
07/10/2023: 1831 Highway Church Road, Elgin — Goff, Leverda B. to the Kershaw County School District, $5 and other valuable consideration for 22 acres.
07/10/2023: 1501 Tupelo Lane, Elgin — Marthers, Mary Jo, et al, to Gonzalez, Angelica, et al, $5 for 2 acres.
07/10/2023: 1137-A Smyrna Road, Elgin — Collins, Justin Turner to Ammer, Steven, $110,000 for 10.49 acres.
Kershaw
07/05/2023: 279 Millstone Road, Kershaw — Vincent, Donald Edward to McDaniel, Tammy Vincent, $1 for 16.79 acres.
07/06/2023: 3665 Gates Ford Road, Kershaw — West, John A. to West, Myra W., $0 for 28.11 acres.
07/06/2023: 5192 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — West, John A. to West, Myra W., $0 for 5 acres.
Liberty Hill
06/28/2023: 2456 Cottage Lane, Liberty Hill — Tyndall Sr., Charles H. to Jones, Jonathan Ellis, $0 for one lot.
06/28/2023: 2456 Cottage Lane, Liberty Hill — Jones, Jonathan Ellis to Jones, Jonathan Ellis, $0 for one lot.
Lugoff
06/14/2023: 3 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff — Schmidt, Joseph and Carol S. to Schmidt, Carol S. (life estate), $0 for .98 acre.
06/14/2023: 2003 U.S. 601 South, Lugoff — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Hudson, Eugene, $5,000 for 1.02 acres.
06/16/2023: 2396 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Meade, Kyle Graden to Henry, Gail A., $207,500 for 1.15 acres.
06/26/2023: 1626 Yankee Road, Lugoff — Brazell, Kenneth W. to Blizzard, Edward McNeil, $5 for 6.2 acres.
06/28/2023: 46 Leatherwood Drive, Lugoff — Ketchum, Jermey James to Clower, Melody M., $340,000 for .21 acre.
06/30/2023: 906 Bell Road, Lugoff — Bell Jr., Edgar A. and Pansy P. to Bell, Pansy P., $0 for 63.26 acres.
06/30/2023: 1623 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff — McCartha, Linda I. Reynolds to Park View Storage Solutions Inc., $565,000 for 21.38 acres.
07/05/2023: 542 Railgate Loop, Lugoff — Burk, Brian E. and Debra L. to Burk, Brian E., $5 for .57 acre.
07/05/2023: 149 Willow Creek Blvd, Unit 2A, Lugoff — Melton, Debra J. to Mullin, Kathleen, $132,000 for one lot.
07/06/2023: 129 Valley View Drive, Lugoff — Presson Jr., Charles W. to Presson, Matthew W., $5 for 5.1 acres.
07/06/2023: 1 Derby Lane, Lugoff — Lucas Properties LLC to Shirey, Tamara Nicole. $255,000 for one lot.
07/10/2023: 1758 U.S. 601 South, Lugoff — Cline, Randy B. and Michele L. to Cline, Michele L., $0 for 4.16 acres.
07/10/2023: 39 Derby Lane, Lugoff — Arehart, Martha Kay to Thorpe, Joshua, $223,000 for .37 acre.
Rembert
07/02/2023: 162 Piney Bluff Road, Rembert — Faris, Robert D. to Faris, Robert D., et al, $1 for 40 acres.
Ridgeway
07/07/2023: 9 Saratoga Court, Ridgeway — Peckham, Amy C. to Peckman, Amy C., $5 for 1 acre.
07/07/2023: 2938 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Smith Jr., James W. to Smith Jr., James W., $10 for .61 acre.
07/07/2023: 823 Shivers Green Road, Ridgeway — Fowler, Scott to Mohs, Andrew, $18,000 for 4.12 acres.
Westville
07/11/2023: 77 Payne Pond Road, Westville — Isaiah, Bobby to Isaiah, Bobbie Jean, $0 for 4.36 acres.
07/11/2023: 85-D Payne Pond Road, Westville — Isaiah, James D. and Bobbie to Isaiah, Bobbie Jean, $5 for .33 acre.