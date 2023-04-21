Former Lugoff-Elgin softball head coach James Marlow returned to Shelby Miles Memorial Field as the opposing coach at A.C. Flora Tuesday night and left his old stomping grounds with a 2-1 victory.
The loss was the first in seven Region 5-4A outings for the defending conference champions. The visiting Lady Falcons improved to 5-2 in conference play heading into last night’s scheduled contest in Forest Acres.
The winners did all their damage in the first inning, scoring two runs on just one hit while taking advantage of a pair of errors.
The Lady Demons were held scoreless by the Lady Falcons’ Logan Masinsky until pushing a run across in the bottom of the sixth when Maren Cox lined a one-out single to left, stole second, took third on a passed ball before scoring on a fielding error on a ball hit by Camryn Jordan.
L-E had two scoring chances go by the boards earlier in the game. In the second, the hostesses left the bases loaded before stranding runners at second and third in the third.
Reece Picket, who had one of five L-E hits on the night, was the hard-luck loser as the right-hander allowed just two unearned runs while fanning six Lady Falcon batters.
Like Pickett, Masinsky went the distance allowing an unearned run on five hits while fanning a pair of Lady Demons.
Lady Bulldogs fall to MC and in standings: Visiting Marlboro County came to Marcus Warren Field in Camden on Tuesday and left with an 11-3 win over Camden to lock up the Region 6-AAA softball title with one game left in league play.
Camden will travel to Bennettsville tonight for a 7 p.m. game in the 6-AAA finale for both sides.
Tuesday’s win gave MC a 9-0 record in conference play while Camden slipped to 6-3 and into a second-place tie with Darlington. The two sides split their two game series this season with the Lady Bulldogs winning at home, 5-4, while the Lady Falcons protected their home field with a 10-7 victory which gives DHS a two-run cushion should a tie-breaker for runner-up be needed.
As for Tuesday’s pairing, MC scored 11 runs on the strength of 17 hits while the hostesses were held to five hits. Aaliyah Haney led Camden with two hits, while Madison Stokes added a double. Haydin Williams also had a hit for the Lady Dogs while Alyssa Faulkenberry had a hit and drove in a pair of runs for Camden.
Camden reached the scoreboard first with a run in the home half of the first. Marlboro County evened the score in the top of the third before Camden tacked on two more runs to go on top, 3-1.
The visitors broke the game open by scoring eight times in the top of the fifth. CHS was unable to come back while MC added two more runs in the top of the seventh to finish out the scoring.
On Wednesday, Lynn Looney’s squad stepped out of conference play to take on McBee and Camden drubbed the Lady Panthers, 12-2, in a game stopped by the 10-run rule.
The win raised the Lady Bulldogs’ record to 12-6 on the season.