Looking to keep its momentum going heading into next week’s AAA state baseball playoffs, Camden opened a two-game set of final regular season games by breezing to a 12-2 win over visiting Wilson Hall in Monday’s Senior Night game stopped in the home half of the sixth by the 10-run rule.
The victory came on the heels of the Bulldogs’ (15-10) 5-4 win over Region 6-AAA foe Marlboro County last Friday which assured Denny Beckley’s troops of a second-place finish in the circuit and a first round AAA Lower State playoff game next Tuesday. Monday also erased an extra inning loss suffered by CHS to the Barons earlier this season.
Beckley said jumping on the Barons quickly took some of the pressure off for a team which wanted to send the senior class out on a good night in their final regular season home game.
“With it being Senior Night, it was a really special night,” said the Bulldog boss. “The fact that we were able to get a big lead in the first really took some pressure off the moment, so to speak. You always want to go out with a bang on Senior Night and scoring four from the get-go allowed us to have a big sigh of relief and it also gave us some confidence.”
As for Monday’s pairing at American Legion Park, the hosts jumped to a 4-0 lead after one inning and led, 10-2, thanks to a six-run fifth before closing things out with an inning to spare with a two-run sixth frame.
On the mound, senior Wil Stines went the distance for the Dogs, scattering three hits in six innings of work in which the right-hander fanned six batters on the evening.
“I’m really, really excited about Wil Stines’ performance,” Beckley said. “He’s had some struggles lately, but the fact that he was able to throw a complete game and only allow one earned run against a really good team was a real good sign for him and for our team going into the playoffs next week.”
The hosts provided Stines with all the run support he would need by scoring four times in the bottom of the first in which Stines laced a one-out single to left with courtesy runner Campbell Denton moving to third on an error on Lane Jordan’s fly ball to right. After Jordan stole second to put runners in scoring position, Patrick Daniels lined a two-run single to center before stealing second. Daniels scored the third run on a Devin Beckley single to left. After swiping second, Beckley scored on a Zechariah Haney double to make it 4-0.
The Barons cut the deficit in half with a pair — one of which was earned — in the top of the second. The CHS advantage remained at two runs before the home half of the fifth.
Jordan led off the rally by reaching on an error. After a Daniels single, Beckley drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Tanner Bowers cleared the bags with a triple to right center before making it an 8-2 game by coming home on a wild pitch.
A Haney double re-ignited the rally. With one gone, Kade Bell walked before Byer Ware plated both Haney and bell with a two-run double to center. An inning later, Daniels drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a balk. Beckley also walked with Daniels scoring the 11th run on a Bowers single while a bases-loaded walk issued to Bell brought Beckley home and the game to an end as the lead hit 10 runs.
The Camden offense collected 11 hits on the night with Bowers having a triple and single while driving in four runs. Daniels and Ware both had two-hit, two-RBI games while Beckley smacked a pair of singles.
Denny Beckley said the way his team hit the ball was an encouraging sign.
“I’m so excited about how we were able to spread the hits out throughout the lineup,” he said. “Some guys who have hit a little bit of a slump here recently hit the ball well against a really good team. It wasn’t like it was our getting a couple bloop hits here and there. We really hit the ball hard. It’s not that we’re coming around and peaking at the right time, but it’s also that we are spreading out our hits throughout our lineup.”
Regular season finale and playoffs: The Dogs were scheduled to have played a season finale on Thursday at Hartsville in a game which was pushed back a day due to Wednesday’s rains.
Camden will open AAA state playoff action at home next Tuesday when the Bulldogs host the third-place finisher out of Region 7 which, as of press time Thursday, appeared to be either Waccamaw or Loris.