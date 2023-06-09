Civil disturbance results in five charges for man
A civil disturbance led Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies to charge a 32-year-old man with a Camden address with trespassing, resisting arrest, malicious injury to property, and three counts of threatening the life of a public employee on May 29.
Deputies responded to a Springvale Road, Lugoff property around 7 p.m. that day because a woman said her neighbor had come over to her residence without being invited and started kicking her dog kennel with the dog inside it. The reporting deputy wrote in the report that they were familiar with the suspect because they have had to deal with him multiple times during their time as a law enforcement officer. The deputy also wrote that the suspect is known to have “a profound vendetta against law enforcement as a while and frequently fights with law enforcement during encounters.
When deputies knocked on the suspect’s side door, they could hear him screaming and yelling and then “heavy and aggressive footsteps” approaching the door. They reported that the man opened the door and walked out carrying a liquor bottle, and that it was “very apparent” that he was heavily intoxicated. Deputies trespassed the man from his neighbor’s property. When the man went back inside, they left the scene.
Almost exactly an hour later, deputies responded to the scene a second time because the man was screaming profane language across the yard to the person who called the first time. When they arrived, they could hear the man screaming out a window. The deputies tried to speak to the man through the window, but he insisted on coming outside to speak to them. They warned him a second time about disturbing his neighbors. They then went next door to the victim’s residence.
While they were there, the suspect allegedly walked to a path between the neighboring yards and sat down in the middle of the path on the victim’s property. The deputies approached him, at which point he reportedly tried to walk away from them. One of the deputies advised him he was under arrest at that point and placed him in handcuffs, and placed him into the rear of the other deputy’s patrol car. While the reporting deputy transported the man to the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC), the suspect allegedly managed to remove his seatbelt, maneuvered his restraints to the front of his body, and made threats to cause bodily harm to the deputy and any other law enforcement officers with whom he might come into contact.
The deputy stopped their patrol car at the side of S.C. 34 (Ridgeway Road) and Shivers Green Road and asked the other deputy to meet them there. The deputy replaced the man’s seatbelt, who then unbuckled it again once the deputy got back into the driver’s seat. At this point, they decided to use hobble restraints on the man’s legs, due to the threats he had been making and the knowledge that he has reportedly made good on those threats in the past. When the other deputy arrived, they had the man step out of the vehicle, placed the leg hobbles on his legs and re-handcuffed him so his hands were behind his back. They then lifted the man’s legs in order to place him in the rear of the patrol car again.
As soon as the deputy to back in the driver’s seat, the man reportedly began moving around again. The deputy got back out and saw that the man had managed to unbuckle the seatbelt yet again and was still trying to get his cuffed hands to the front of his body. The man also allegedly said, “I’m going to make you work for this.” Worried that the man could end up impeding his own breathing, the two deputies used as minimal force as necessary to get the man sitting up in a seated position. Once that was done, the reporting deputy was given permission to use lights and siren for the remaining transport of the suspect because he continued to struggle. On the way, he reportedly began kicking both rear doors in an apparent attempt to shatter their windows.
After arriving at the jail, the two deputies and a Camden police officer stood by with the man while waiting for KCDC staff to admit them. While they were waiting, the man allegedly said to all three officers, “I’m going to f- — y’all up when I get these handcuffs off.” He also kept referring to one of the deputies as a “white supremacist.” Once KCDC officers arrived, they determined that the man’s hostilities required that he be placed in a cell immediately. The Camden officer and the reporting deputy escorted the man through the facility to a cell, during which he allegedly tried to strike the deputy in the face. Once inside a cell, and while the deputy was attempting to remove the man’s restraints, the deputy noticed the suspect was taking off his socks and widening his stance while staring at the other deputy “in a very angry manner.” The man reportedly kept pulling away attempting to get at the other deputy.
At this point, the reporting deputy and Camden officer took the man to the floor to prevent that from happening, removed his restraints and left the cell without further incident.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
A deputy arrested a 24-year-old county woman on May 30 and charged her with third-degree domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend with whom she has lived for the past 10 months. During a phone call prior to deputies responding to the incident, the woman told a deputy that her boyfriend had locked her out of their residence and taken her house key, so she was “going to kick the door down since I have a residence here.” The deputy arrived at the home and spoke to the woman, asking her where the boyfriend was; she said he was in the bedroom. The deputy went there to speak to the man, and the woman followed the deputy, who told her to step outside so he could talk to her boyfriend. She reportedly refused and the boyfriend reportedly began explaining that he was in the process of evicting her. The woman then reportedly began arguing loudly with the man despite being told to leave the bedroom, leading the deputy to call for another deputy to come to the scene. While waiting for them to arrive, the man agreed to go outside with the deputy, who then instructed the woman to stay inside. Again, she refused, and continued to argue with her boyfriend. After being asked again to go inside, she did so. At this point, the man said the incident began when they went to a store to obtain the woman’s medication. On the way, he said, they got into an argument about going to the beach. Once they got back to the house, the argument escalated, he said, so he pulled off and left. He said his girlfriend either lost her key or gave it to someone else; he did not have it, he said. After speaking to the man, the deputy told both him and his girlfriend to separate for the night. However, sometime later, dispatchers advised that the couple was actively fighting outside the residence. When the original deputy returned, he found the man walking toward him with a bruise on his right eye, and then saw the woman walking after him. The deputy ordered the woman to stay at the residence and not walk towards them. She reported refused to obey the instruction as backup arrived on the scene. The man said the woman had punched him, causing his injury. At that point, deputies arrested the woman.
On June 1, a deputy arrested a 35-year-old Lugoff woman on various charges after noticing her drifting over the left lane line while driving on U.S. 1 between Longtown Road and the center of the business district. During that time, the deputy noted that, in addition to drifting over the left lane line, the woman was slow to respond to traffic signals and that her vehicle’s middle brake light was defecting. The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the woman apparently did not react in any way to his blue lights. She then conducted a reportedly sharp turn into a business’ parking lot and accelerated around the back of the building. At this point, the deputy turned on his siren. The woman accelerated away from them, throwing something out of her vehicle. She then got onto Ridgway Road (S.C. 34), turned right at Boulware Road and then left on Roy Truesdale Road, where she went off the road onto the right side onto the grass but then got back on the road and continued into an apartment complex there, parking in a space at the back right corner of the apartments. The deputy exited their patrol car and drew their service weapon from the holster. She exited her vehicle as well and passively resisted giving her his hands to be handcuffed while arguing with them. The deputy holstered their weapon and struggled with the woman to get her into handcuffs, but managed to do so. Seeing signs that she may have been driving intoxicated, the deputy questioned her and she reportedly admitted to drinking some beer and throwing the can out of the car. The woman reportedly refused to provide a breath sample at the county jail. The deputy charged her with DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, open container and resisting arrest.
In a separate report written by a different deputy, it turned out that while the first deputy was taking the woman to jail, they were nearly hit head on while driving on Boulware Drive by someone driving a black Chevy Silverado. The second deputy spotted the truck and followed it onto Ridgeway Road and then all the way to the dead-end of Westover Avenue where it turned into a residence there. The deputy reporting seeing the 39-year-old male driver exit the truck, watch them for a brief moment, and then attempt to walk behind the house. At that point the deputy pulled into the driveway and called the man over. The deputy reported the man tripped over his own feet twice on the way back to the truck and that he smelled a strong odor not only of alcohol but of cologne the deputy believed he had tried to use to mask the alcohol. When told he was being investigated for DUI, the man claimed he had not been drinking. It took three times for him to provide an ID. He was also asked if he lived at the residence where he pulled in and he admitted he did not. He also, reportedly three times, declined to undergo a field sobriety test. He was arrested for DUI and taken to the county jail where he also declined to provide a breath sample.
On May 28, a deputy responded to Saughtree Lane in the Elgin area after a woman called dispatchers saying she had found an approximately 2-year-old boy walking down the road by himself. The woman told the deputy she had taken the child inside her residence because it was cold and raining. She reportedly pointed toward a nearby Templand Court residence where the front door was open. The woman’s husband had reportedly gone there and knocked on the front door, rang the doorbell and called out, but no one responded. Leaving the child in the couple’s care, the deputy went to the Templand Court residence and also got no response. They then went inside and began to check the residence to see if anyone else needed assistance. As they walked up a staircase and announced their presence, a couple — who confirmed they were the child’s parents — exited a bedroom. The father explained that he works a third shift while his wife works a first and he had fallen asleep, but also thought that their son was asleep. He also said that their son had recently learned how to unlock the front door. The parents agreed to take immediate action to “baby proof” the home and other measures to ensure this did not happen again. The deputy did not observe anything wrong in the home and that the child was in good health and, therefore, did not contact the Department of Social Services. The child was returned to his parents.
Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Lugoff man and charged him with third-degree assault and battery after he allegedly attacked another man at an apartment during an argument over borrowing money on May 28. The man allegedly used a walking stick to attack the victim after allegedly trying to choke him. The 30-year-old’s mother attempted to intervene, reportedly being pushed to the ground at one point. She managed to get the stick away from her son and struck him with it in defense of other man. The man went to the hospital for treatment. Around that time, the young man got in touch with deputies to tell his side of the story. He claimed the other man attacked him first including with the stick. However, deputies wrote in their report that his injuries appeared more consistent with the other man and his mother defending themselves, and that the young man changed his story several times.
A deputy responded to an Old Georgetown Road East, Bethune-area residence concerning an abandoned vehicle on May 30. When the deputy arrived, they found the orange Dodge Nitro had all the windows busted out except the windshield, as well as the front left headlight, and painting or graffiti all over the car. It appeared to have been vandalized where the car was sitting because the deputy found tinting and glass on the ground. Dispatchers determined that while the vehicle did not appear to have been stolen, it was registered to someone in Lee County. When Lee County deputies were contacted, they said the Nitro had been stolen after all and that a report was in the process of being written.
Deputies arrested and charged a 41-year-old county man for first-degree domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted his wife on May 29 during an argument over having sex and family members not wanting to go on vacation with him. She told deputies her husband attacked her and choked her, and stated he was going to kill her “and the kids.” The man reportedly confirmed what his wife had alleged, but claimed it was only after she had nagged, pushed and kicked him in bed. Deputies confirmed he was the primary aggressor and that the alleged assault took place in front of the woman’s minor children. Her adult daughter and her boyfriend were also present.
A man admitted to the hospital on May 29 due to a high sugar level was cited for third-degree domestic violence after he allegedly attacked her due to her drilling screws in one of their home’s walls while he was trying to sleep. During the ensuing argument, he allegedly began choking her and saying that he was going to kill her. She said she managed to kick him off with her feet, which is when she contacted law enforcement, claiming this was not the first time her husband of 22 years has attacked her. Deputies reported that when they spoke to the man, he essentially admitted what he had done.
Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Lugoff man and charged him with third-degree assault and battery after he admitted to hitting another man in the knee with a sledgehammer on June 2. Apparently, the man was arguing with a third man when he allegedly hit this other man in the face. The said he told the 33-year-old not to hit the other man. The suspect said he thought the other two men were going to jump him, so he used the sledgehammer to strike the victim.
A suspect, believed to be male, was caught on security footage at a U.S. 1 South auto shop after having broken into the business around 12:30 a.m. May 30 through a window that may have been left unlocked. The suspect was inside for approximately 10 minutes and it is believed they left with a jump box that had been in a supply closet. The suspect is described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants and Nike tennis shoes, and appeared to be wearing gloves.
A man who just had a single-wide mobile home moved to an Evening View Lane, Cassatt property on May 30 reported that when he arrived the next day, he found the from storm and main doors and the back door open. He said when he went inside, someone had stolen three large bins containing miscellaneous items, and a 55-inch TV. Oddly, he also reported finding bags of clothes near the front door that were not inside the day before.
In a somewhat similar case, a man told deputies on June 2 that he had a small storage building moved from a location on U.S. 1 South in Lugoff to one on U.S. 1 North in Cassatt on May 2. It was then moved back to the Lugoff location on June 2. That is when, he said, that he discovered that at least 3,000 pieces of jewelry worth around $20,000 had been stolen from the building.
The KCSO reported on June 1 that a young boy was taken from his grandmother on May 20 and returned to his mother after the boy tested positive for cocaine on May 16. The boy had originally been placed with his grandmother three months earlier after he tested positive for both marijuana and cocaine while in his mother’s custody. It was unclear if charges were pending.
Deputies responded to a Saint Andrews Way, Elgin-area home around 6:50 p.m. May 30 where a man living there said they had been in the backyard a short time earlier, heard a “pop,” then something “whizzing” by his head and, finally, striking the home. Two deputies found damage from what appeared to be a bullet to a wooden post supporting the victim’s back deck.
Someone stole a number of temporary road signs provided to a road pavement crew around the intersection of Red Maple and Sawmills roads near the town of Kershaw sometime between 3 p.m. May 3 and 7 a.m. May 4. The signs — two “one lane ahead,” two “flagger,” and one “road work ahead” — were removed from their tripods, which were left behind and undamaged.
Deputies arrested and charged a 38-year-old Lugoff man for third-degree assault and battery after he allegedly struck his pregnant sister in the face several times during an argument with her and their parents over rent money. The young woman was holding her 1-year-old baby at the time, and the assault was reportedly witnessed by other children in the home.
Sometime on or before the morning of May 30, someone made a fist-sized hole in a bathroom stall’s wall at the RV park on Fort Jackson Road in Lugoff. The wall connects to an adjoining shower. However the hole was made, it also damaged the tiles in the shower, with total damage estimated at about $1,000.
On May 30, a man reported that someone stole and deposited an IRS refund check in for approximately $1,300 from a mailbox at a Cassatt-area residence he resided at for a brief time. The man said he had filled out a change-of-address form, and was unsure how the check got mail to the old address.
Deputies responded to a Roy Truesdell Road, Lugoff apartment complex on June 2 for multiple calls of gunshots being fired there. Deputies discovered bullets had struck two apartments and grazed a third.
Someone stole five landscaping timbers and a farm-style gate from a Spring Creek Road, Lugoff-area residence that the victim has yet to occupy on either May 28 or 29.
Sometime either late on June 3 or early the next day, someone stola trailer with a zero-turn lawnmower on it from a Red Hill Road, east Camden property.
The KCSO is investigating a case involving the dissemination of harmful material to minors involving an 18-year-old communicating with a 15-year-old.
Someone stole a black 5-foot by 8-foot utility trailer from a Smyrna Church Road residence between 1 and 9 p.m. on May 30.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of trust, burglary, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, financial identity fraud, larceny, suicide attempts/threats, trespassing, unlawful use of telephone, use of 911 unlawfully, and use of vehicle without permission.