On Friday, April 21, we published an editorial called This is right. This is honorable. It was the day before the capstone to the Camden Burials weekend of events: the move of the Camden 14 — 12 Continentals; one British Loyalist believed to be a Native American from North Carolina; and a Scottish Highlander — from Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site, where they had been in repose since that Thursday evening, to Bethesda Presbyterian Church for a funeral service and then on to the Battle of Camden site on Flat Rock Road for battlefield honors.

As we mentioned in both the editorial and the front page story that day, it turned out that, despite the “Camden Burials” moniker, the Camden 14 would not be reinterred that day. The U.S. Army, which maintains custody of unclaimed and/or unidentified military remains, had — at pretty much the last minute — informed organizers that they could not be buried that day.