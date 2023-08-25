On Friday, April 21, we published an editorial called This is right. This is honorable. It was the day before the capstone to the Camden Burials weekend of events: the move of the Camden 14 — 12 Continentals; one British Loyalist believed to be a Native American from North Carolina; and a Scottish Highlander — from Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site, where they had been in repose since that Thursday evening, to Bethesda Presbyterian Church for a funeral service and then on to the Battle of Camden site on Flat Rock Road for battlefield honors.
As we mentioned in both the editorial and the front page story that day, it turned out that, despite the “Camden Burials” moniker, the Camden 14 would not be reinterred that day. The U.S. Army, which maintains custody of unclaimed and/or unidentified military remains, had — at pretty much the last minute — informed organizers that they could not be buried that day.
Instead — as we reported — they would be reinterred at a later date after a new national cemetery was created at the battlefield.
Unfortunately, as we report on today’s front page, even that was not to be.
Instead, 12 of the Camden 14 are now buried in the Presbyterian section of Quaker Cemetery, at the T-intersection of Church and Meeting streets south of downtown Camden.
This happened on Sunday, Aug. 13, four months after the Camden Burials event, and three days shy of the 243rd anniversary of the Continentals’ deaths. The reinternment was “private,” although certain people were specifically invited and others showed up when they learned of it.
Depending on who you talk to determines who is believed to be responsible for failing to keep the public, including elected officials, from knowing about the change.
Kershaw County Councilwoman Katie Guinn and Vice Chair/District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones have charged the S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust (SCBPT) and its CEO Doug Bostick with failing to keep the public informed. They have levied claims that the SCBPT and Historic Camden were “exploiting” the Camden 14 for the purposes of fundraising.
As we’ll suggest shortly, while we agree communication was definitely lacking, we can’t agree — yet — with Guinn’s and Jones’ charges of a financial conspiracy. We also can’t agree — yet — with Jones’ use of the word “despicable” to describe the SCBPT’s alleged actions. If he had to use that word, it should have been in the context of, “If the SCBPT deliberately misled the public,” etc., etc., “then those actions would be despicable.” Unfortunately, we live in a time when people, including elected officials, do not wait for proof of ill intent before ascribing nefarious motives.
In response, Bostick has said he agrees not only that the remains should have been interred at the battlefield, but that the public should have been kept up to date, and that citizens should have been invited to the Aug. 13 reinternment at Quaker.
But, he said, the U.S. Army took ownership of the remains, making the decision to bury them at Quaker “privately.” Bostick claims the Army did not dictate that information about its decisions be kept secret, only that members of Camden Burials Steering Committee and Quaker Cemetery Association board were to be the only people invited to the Aug. 13 burials. He also claims that neither he nor anyone else associated with Camden Burials or the SCBPT dictated that things be kept secret.
Furthermore, Bostick says it was not he, but members of the steering committee — of which he, himself, was a member — who bore the responsibility of reporting back to their various constituencies.
Bostick also said every dime of all the money raised from government funds and private donations went toward the Camden Burials event or research work on the remains. That included high-dollar VIP packages for reportedly special treatment at various stages of the April weekend’s events.
However, he would not state how much money was raised for the event, claiming that since the money is still being spent, a full accounting has yet to be performed.
We do agree with Guinn and Jones that, with tax dollars being involved, Bostick should provide that figure.
Historic Camden Executive Director Cary Briggs says his organization received no funds from any source, including the SCBPT, for its contributions to the Camden Burials event.
Briggs, too, said steering committee members such as himself should have reported back to the county, city, or whatever group they represented about what was happening along the way. Using himself as an example, Briggs said he informed the Historic Camden board in July that the remains were to be reinterred at Quaker, and later notified them a few days before hand of the actual date. But, he insists, he did not invite any of those board members to the Aug. 13 burial. He attended, as a member of the steering committee and because the Army was using a portion of Historic Camden property next to Quaker from which to stage their efforts that day.
One of the first things we learned in preparing today’s in-depth article was that the Army became involved last October when the SCBPT got in touch with officials about having soldiers participate in April’s event.
So, one of the first questions we have to ask is why wasn’t the Army informed from the very beginning, when the trust, the University of South Carolina’s Institute of Anthropology and Archaeology and others began planning the exhumation of the remains?
We think that having done so could have included the Army’s participation in the event planning process. Yes, that could have ended up with Camden Burials taking place later in the year, but perhaps not. The Army might have been able to conduct the research it needed to do to determine its statutory claim to the remains earlier in the cycle and — even if it had still made the decision to bury the remains at Quaker — at least everyone could have planned for the events at Historic Camden, Bethesda Presbyterian Church, the battlefield and Quaker, and with everyone in the know.
Since that didn’t happen, we are left with the lack of communication so many people are so upset about.
The U.S. Army itself could have communicated with our elected officials directly. What could have been so difficult for Army brass — right up to the Secretary of the Army herself, quite frankly — to make a few phone calls or send a few emails to Guinn or County Administrator Danny Templar, or to Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford or City Manager Jon Rorie? They, in turn, would have been able to apprise the public.
However, we will note that many people have told us that the U.S. Army probably doesn’t care about such things and certainly not how any of us feel about it.
In our view, whether it intended to or not, the U.S. Army disrespected our elected officials and, therefore, the citizens who elected them — us. Speaking for ourselves, it also hasn’t helped that the Army failed to follow through on its promise to provide the C-I with information or ask questions following the Aug. 13 burial at Quaker. We followed up by text three times. The first two times, we were told things were still being worked on; we received no response to our third attempt.
We’re willing to bet that if Army representatives were to answer charges that they should have communicated with local officials, they would say that they relied on the SCBPT and the Camden Burials Steering Committee to do that for them.
Bostick said that’s what the steering committee was designed to do, and that steering committee members certainly were informed of what was going on. He adds that it was those individual members’ responsibility to communicate back to their respective groups, including the county or city.
As a member of that committee himself — its chairman, in fact — we believe he should have, at the very least, made sure that layer of communication was actually taking place. We’re sure there are ways he could have done that. The steering committee reportedly met on a regular, perhaps weekly, basis. Bostick, as chairman, could have asked for a report on constituency communication at the beginning of each meeting.
Again, regarding charges that members were told not to pass on certain information — Bostick said that did not happen; Guinn insists it did. It will likely take steering committee members publicly coming forward themselves to say it did or didn’t happen. There is no way for us to ascertain the veracity of either claim at this point.
You, our readers, are left to decide for yourselves what you believe did happen and reconcile that with what you believe should have happened.
Were the county and its citizens duped? We can’t say with any finality if that is a fair statement.
What we can certainly say is that — however it happened and whoever is truly to blame — the lack of communication more than anything else has turned something that we said was right and honorable into something that has hurt a lot of feelings, causing distrust and recriminations.
That is a real shame, and makes us feel like the 12 Continentals are not wholly at rest yet.