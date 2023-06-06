Now in their third season, the Kershaw County Post 17 softball team will kick off its summer season tonight when Darlington pays a visit to Marcus Warren Field at American Legion Park. First pitch for the first of two five-inning games is set for 6 p.m.
Coached by Taylor Rawl, the locals will play 18 games — all doubleheaders — in nine nights in league play.
The team rosters is made up of Alyssa Faulkenberry, Brylee Watkins, Camryn Jordan, Carley Bell, Ella Sheorn, Emaree Ray, Emma Wargel, Haydin Williams, Isabel Trapp, Izabell Brown, Jameson Keeter, June Heitman, Kayley Lynch, Madison Stokes, Rachel Martin and Tomie Christofaro.
Here is the complete schedule for KC Post 17. (Note: All doubleheaders have a 6 p.m. start time.)
June: 6 — Darlington; 8 — @ Darlington; 13 — Florence; 19 — Darlington; 20 — @ Sumter Legends; 22 — Sumter Legends; 27 — @ Florence; 29 — Florence
July: 9 — @ Sumter Legends
Post 17 baseball returns home Wednesday: While the KC Post 17 softball team opens its season on Tuesday, the Post 17 Senior American Legion baseball teams returns to American Legion Park on Wednesday to take on Lexington Post 7 in a 7 p.m. start.
Stephen Carmon’s defending Southeast Regional champions will carry a 1-0 record into Wednesday’s contest after having opened the season with a 7-0 victory over Richland Post 215 last Wednesday night.
The 17ers will then have the rest of the week off before returning to play on Monday, June 12 when West Columbia comes into Camden for a 7 p.m. game.