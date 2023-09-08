Just when it looked like Camden was going to let its lead slip away, it didn’t. When the Lady Bulldog needed to dig deep, they did.
Overcoming a third set loss to rival Lugoff-Elgin, Camden bounced back in the fourth to put away its cross-river rivals, 3-1, Wednesday night before a large crowd inside the Dog Pound which included South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley.
The victory was the third in as many outings for the hostesses while Katie Ham’s Lady Demons fell to 0-2.
Camden overcame a furious L-E comeback to take the opening set, 26-24, before rolling to a 25-12 win in the second before the visitors had their way of things in a 25-13 third set romp. Camden avoided a fifth set tie-breaker by locking things up in the fourth set by a 25-12 count.
In some previous years, an L-E comeback such as in the opening set in which the Lady Demons rallied from a 12-5 deficit to take a 17-16 lead in a pairing which was knotted 10 times with the final of those coming at a 24-all stalemate, CHS may have folded on the big stage. That was not the case on this night.
“We have a good group who has a great chemistry together,” said Camden head coach Paige Wilson. “They knew they had to resume the energy and confidence (from the second set) and do what they had to do.”
After having suffered a season-opening loss to Dutch Fork, the Lady Demons were looking to shore some areas up and did so in their second outing.
“We wanted to accomplish our game plan and our strategy better tonight. We did not of that the first set,” Ham said. “Overall, we were working on serves and receive. The other night, I think we missed 20 serves so we were really focused on that tonight. Overall, we did better tonight.”
Camden raced to a quick 9-4 lead in the opener and after the Lady Bulldogs’ Aryanna Connell dropped home a shot to an open space, Ham quickly signaled for a time out. L-E came out of the break and would knot this one at 14 thanks to consecutive aces served up by Ryleigh Roberts. CHS would use a time out after a serve into the net gave the visitors a 22-21 advantage.
When an L-E block landed out of bounds, it gave CHS a 24-22 lead. The Lady Demons used a deep shot from Hayden Stokes before tying it at 24 on a drive from Colby Branham which leveled things at 24 as Wilson called a time out to stem the tide.
Camden then received a Joyce Edwards kill before an L-E return sailed wide to come away with the 26-24 win.
As back and forth as the opening set was, the next two contained little of that same drama.
With Peyton Sanders on the serving stripe, the Lady Bulldogs turned a 5-3 lead into a 14-4 advantage. The Lady Dogs later went on a 5-1 roll to hike the lead to 18-6 before cruising home.
Showing that, they, too, could flip the script, the Lady Demons used a 6-0 run — with Larkin Newton on the serving line — and took advantage of a pair of Emilee Cashion kills to jump to a 10-3 advantage. Another Cashion spike made it 16-6 before a Roberts ace upped the ante to 11 points at 18-7 in a set in which the guests were never seriously challenged.
“I think we held back, just a little bit,” said Wilson of her team’s play in the opening three sets. “We may have been a little anxious the first set, but we did OK and hung in there to pull out a close win. The second set, we got in our groove. It’s real easy when you’re up two (sets) to have a lull and L-E got the momentum. You have to give them credit for that. We had to change something for the fourth.”
Ham said her talk to her team after the second set loss was a simple one.
“I just had a conversation and told them to go point-by-point and to keep fighting,” she said. “It’s volleyball and if you’re down by nine points, you can’t get nine points back on one ball, but you can get nine points on nine balls.”
Camden raced to a 10-3 lead in the finale. With Leah Hendrix on the line, the Lady Bulldogs rattled off six straight points with a Hendrix ace extending the margin to 10-3. L-E closed to within five, at 13-8, only for Camden’s Mary Elise Drakeford to toe the service stripe for four straight points including an ace to make it 17-8.
Wilson said she was proud of the way her team rebounded from the third set loss to come away with the win and stay unbeaten at this early juncture of the season.
“When they got down, they didn’t stay down and they showed a lot of fight when it was close,” she said of her girls. “They played with energy and they played together. It’s what I know they can do and every match like this is a step in the right direction.
“It’s awesome. It’s a good win for us and a great way to start the season early.”
Across the way, a smiling Ham said her team showed improvement from match one to two. In spite of the loss, it was a night on which her young team can build.
“At the end of the day,” she said following a postgame talk to her team, “I told them that I was very proud of their fight. Clearly, we have a lot to work on, but this is only our second match. We’ll put the work in, but I’m proud of their fight.”