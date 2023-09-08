Hayden Stokes

L-E libero Hayden Stokes returns a shot in Wednesday’s match with Camden.

 Tom

Didato / C-I

Just when it looked like Camden was going to let its lead slip away, it didn’t. When the Lady Bulldog needed to dig deep, they did.

Overcoming a third set loss to rival Lugoff-Elgin, Camden bounced back in the fourth to put away its cross-river rivals, 3-1, Wednesday night before a large crowd inside the Dog Pound which included South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley.