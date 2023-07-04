Jimmy Sutphin, 77, died on June 4, in Winston-Salem, N.C. He had lived in Winston-Salem for the past 19 years after moving there to take care of his mother during her last few months. He was the son of Nettie and Villa Sutphin.
Jimmy grew up in Camden and played baseball on two all-star teams that went to the Dixie Youth World Series in 1957 and the Pony League World Series (which had an undefeated season) in 1959.The Pony League team finished third in the world competition. His coaches, Pop Small and Palmer Barfield were significant in his development as a pitcher. His complementary right handed pitcher, Buddy Small, and catcher, H.B. Flora were important figures in his baseball years. Jimmy had a mean fast ball and an almost unhittable curve ball.
He treasured his visits to Camden in his later years when he joined with many of the team members for lunch and walks down memory lane.
Robin Richards, who also lives in Winston-Salem, has been a dedicated friend to Jimmy and visited with him almost weekly.
Jimmy is now in that big dugout in the sky with his teammates and coaches.
July 4, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.