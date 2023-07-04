Jake Morris and Jay Bowling combined on a one-hitter and the Kershaw County American offense came alive with a five-run top of the seventh to leave Newberry College with a 6-1 win over Chapin-Newberry in a League 3 American Legion baseball game played Friday night.
The victory gave the defending Southeast Regional champions a league-best 7-2 record heading into this week’s final week of regular season play. Post 17 kicks off a three games in as many nights slate on Wednesday when Chapin-Newberry comes to American Legion Park in Camden for a 7 p.m. start. The locals then travel to meet West Columbia and Lexington Thursday and Friday, respectively.
As for last Friday’s pairing, Stephen Carmon’s charges avenged one of their two losses thanks to the last at-bat eruption. It was also an evening in which the 17ers sent lefty Jake Morris to the mound for his summer league pitching debut. The rising Lugoff-Elgin junior and Clemson commit was making his first pitching appearance since the 4A state high school playoffs and was on a pitch count. Morris was lifted in the middle of the fifth inning after having thrown 62 pitches and allowing a base hit.
Bowling, a 2023 L-E graduate, came on in the fifth and went the rest of the way working 2.2 hitless innings in which the right-hander fanned five en route to earning the win.
KC, which scored its six runs on as many hits, staked Morris to a 1-0 lead with a run in the third inning. Carson Weathers led things off with a single to left before Bowling legged out a bunt for a single with Weathers advancing to third on a throwing error on the play before scoring on a Cobe Evans sacrifice fly to center.
C-N used a pair of walks to knot things at 1-1 with a run in the home half of the fifth.
Things remained tied at one heading into the seventh and final frame. The 17ers’ rally started with John Rollings beating out a leadoff infield single. Morris then got aboard by being hit by a pitch with both runners advancing on Weathers’ sacrifice bunt for the first out. Bowling then worked his way for a walk to load the bases for Riley Ward whose walk plated the second run. An Evans fielders’ choice made it 3-0 before Camden Watts sent a two-run triple to center. Watts then scored on a throwing error on the play to provide Bowling with a five-run cushion entering the bottom of the seventh.
Weathers was the only hitter in the game to have a multi-hit night as he had a pair of singles while teammates Evans and Watts had two RBIs each.