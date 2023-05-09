LUGOFF — A funeral service for Chase Wyatt Newman, 15, will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Camden, with burial to follow in Quaker Cemetery. The Rev. Bryan Plyer and the Rev. Joe Stines will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boykin Spaniel Foundation.
Chase went home to be with our Lord on May 5, 2023. Born in Columbia, he was a son of Shane Newman and Melissa Wilson Branham. Chase was a student at Camden High School and a member of the Camden Golf Team. He was also a member of the Pleasant Hill Hunt Club and the Camden Country Club, where he spent a lot of time. Chase lit up every room with his presence. He was a true blessing to everyone he met. He loved the outdoors, his friends and family and his Boykin Spaniel, Millie. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing, baseball and snow skiing.
Surviving are his mother, Melissa Branham (Gene) of Lugoff; father, Shane Newman (Amanda) of Camden; siblings, Cadence Newman, Griffin Branham, Gage Branham, Madelynn Henderson, Mark Wayne Henderson III, and Scarlett Henderson; paternal grandmothers, Jan Greathouse (Donny), Joyce Newman; maternal grandfather, Louis Wilson Jr. (Crystal); maternal grandmother, Angie Wilson; maternal great-grandmother, Thedus Shealy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by paternal grandfather, Larry Newman.
May 9, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.