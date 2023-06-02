An off-duty Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputy was arrested for domestic violence on Monday.
Brian Clark, 53, was arrested for second-degree domestic violence after the Elgin Police Department (EPD) received a 911 call on Monday. EPD officers then transported him to the Kershaw County Detention Center where — according to a KCSO press release on Monday evening — Clark was being held awaiting bond.
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said he fired Clark after learning of the allegations, but before a warrant was actually served. He also confirmed that Clark was released on bond the day after his arrest by the EPD.
“As law enforcement officers, we have to hold members of our profession to a higher standard,” Boan said. “I would like to thank the Elgin Police Department for their immediate action and professionalism in this matter.”