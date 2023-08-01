Submitted by Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons
Elgin Town Council conducted a workshop on July 18 to discuss some concerns and upcoming changes for Potter Community Park. Along with residents who live around the park and within the Elgin community, those present included Mayor Melissa Emmons and council members Cristy Bradley, Brad Hanley, and Dana Sloan; Elgin Police Chief Alan Anders; and Town Clerk Becky Summey.
Topics included such the hours of operation of the park, cleanliness of the park, security/safety, landscaping, future projects at the park, parking, and the conditions of the roads surrounding the park. With the upcoming construction/development of the Elgin Community Center, council wanted to allow the community the opportunity to express their concerns and ask any questions that they may have with the new developments of the park.
Council members reminded residents that the park hours have not changed, they are from dawn to dusk, which varies throughout the year depending on daylight savings time.
“We have placed signage in various locations with this information for the public,” Emmons said. “The Elgin Police Department has jurisdiction in the park and are the enforcement agency for any violations that occur at the park.”
Chief Anders discussed the current procedures and protocols his officers follow, adding that the park is an area that they are encouraged to keep a close eye on due to the number of visitors in the area.
“It is also our goal to ensure that the quality of life for those who reside nearby is affected as little as possible, which is the main reason we have to have specific hours of operation,” Emmons said.
Another concern is the amount of trash that is being left behind after events and/or the overflowing permanent trash receptacles. Council informed the public that the town has placed additional portable trash cans in the area to encourage groups to dispose of their items in them rather than the permanent receptacles since they will hold more and are easier to move around in the park to accommodate the location of an event. The town will also be including some language in the user agreements that will remind groups that it is their responsibility to clean up following their events.
“We also discussed some safety concerns regarding the possibility of individuals sleeping in the port-a-potty and individuals who are hanging around the park for extended periods of time, which is an extremely concerning issue for the nearby residents and those who walk throughout the day,” Emmons said. “In addition, we have discovered that some vandalism has occurred on the walking trail and in areas throughout the park. In order to assist the police department as they will investigate/monitor future activity, we will be installing some new surveillance cameras throughout the park. We hope this will hinder any malicious activity and will allow us the opportunity to monitor more closely the activity in the park.”
Council said the town has contacted its current landscaper to remind him that the flower bed near the Military Salute needs to be maintained better as it is stated in the contract. The mulch is scheduled to be replaced twice a year and the bed should be repaired following damage from an auto accident in 2021. There is also work to have the sign replaced that was destroyed during this incident.
“We are having conversations with SCDOT regarding the current condition of the roadways surrounding the park and determine who is responsible for maintaining them,” Emmons said. “Wooten Court is in awful shape and it needs immediate attention. We are exploring a few temporary solutions until a permanent solution can be determined. We will also be designating a specific area in the park to be used for parking. We have too many vehicles pulling off on the grass and parking around the playground area and the walking trail and some have been reported as parking in the middle of the street. Since the area around the community center will be paved for parking, we will begin to use that location now for parking.”
There is also now an enclosed message board located near the picnic shelter.
“We will place the park rules and a monthly calendar that shows the current reservations for any upcoming events to make it easier for individuals/groups who wish to reserve it for a specific date,” Emmons said.
Elgin Town Council meets today at 6 p.m. during which a further update on Potter Park will be given, as well as new business concerning security cameras in the park, an update from Elgin Police Chief Alan Anders, and vacancies on the planning and zoning commission and board of zoning appeals.