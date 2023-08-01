Submitted by Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons

Elgin Town Council conducted a workshop on July 18 to discuss some concerns and upcoming changes for Potter Community Park. Along with residents who live around the park and within the Elgin community, those present included Mayor Melissa Emmons and council members Cristy Bradley, Brad Hanley, and Dana Sloan; Elgin Police Chief Alan Anders; and Town Clerk Becky Summey.

(Emmons concluded her report by stating, “As always, we welcome input from the public and encourage our residents and businesses to stay informed so that you can be involved. If I can ever be of assistance, please do not hesitate to email me at Melissa.emmons@townofelginsc.com or call me at (803) 309-1385. We update our website frequently, so please visit www.townofelginsc.com for information. Our next regular scheduled meeting is Tuesday at 6:00 at Elgin Town Hall.”)