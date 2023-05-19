The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
04/27/2023: 2951 Dinkins Cir., Bethune — Envelope LLC to Hernandez, Fatima Jacqueline, $11,000 for .8 acre.
04/28/2023: 3969-A Mill Creek Road, Bethune — Truesdale, David J. to Truesdale Sr., John David, $5 for 19.2 acres.
04/28/2023: 3933 Mill Creek Road, Bethune — Truesdale, David J to Truesdale Sr., John David., $5 for 7.34 acres.
05/01/2023: 64-C Fern Ave., and 4694 and 4702 Newman Road, Bethune — Newman III, William Charlie to the estate of Angela Jewell Horner Newman, $0 for a total of 128.3 acres.
05/01/2023: 64-C Fern Ave., and 4694 and 4702 Newman Road, Bethune — the estate of Angela Jewell Horner Newman to Newman, Dylan Scott, et al, $0 for a total of 128.3 acres.
05/03/2023: 4694 and 4702 Newman Road, Bethune — Newman, Dylan Scott, et al, to Sanctuary of Stewardship Forest LLC, $320,190 for a total of 98.52 acres.
Camden
09/01/2014: 1574 and 1941-E Lockhart Road, Camden — the estate of John Lawhorn to John Lawhorn Enterprise LLC, $5 for a total of 396.64 acres.
03/17/2023: 2315 Moultrie Road, Camden — James, Ivan to Lamont, Safina David Michael, $391,000 for 1.38 acres.
04/06/2023: 23 Genesis Lane, Camden — Tuska, James W. and Lavonne to Tuska, James W., $0 for .43 acre.
04/12/2023: 22 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Lopez, Carly Renee to Sees, Bryan Ellis, $275,000 for .19 acre.
04/13/2023: 927 St. Paul Lane, Camden — Wilson Sr., Alvin R. to Wilson Jr., Alvin R. (life estate), $16,590 for 1 acre.
04/18/2023: 144 Southern Oak Drive, Camden — Couch, Charles G. to Couch, Charles Graham, $5 for .41 acre.
04/20/2023: 1662 Sanders Creek Road, Camden — Spaulding, Jeanna to Runyan, Dominique, $412,500 for 5 acres.
04/21/2023: 189 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Hughes, Brittany Daniell, $279,700 for .22 acre.
04/24/2023: 2181 Mallard Road, Camden — Kershner, Patrick Harold, et al, to Freeman Jr., John L., $393,000 for one lot.
04/26/2023: 124 Belton Cemetery Road, Camden — Mickle, Evelyn M. to Mickle, Evelyn Moore (trustee), $5 for 11.25 acres.
04/27/2023: 1506 Lewis St., Camden — Williams, Audrey Magalene to Smart, Victoria Anne, $0 for one lot.
04/27/2023: 1309 Norris Ave., Camden — Eddings, Barbara A. to Bodie, Michelle E., $0 for one lot.
04/27/2023: 1309 Norris Ave., Camden — Bodie, Michelle E. to Bodie, Michelle E., $1 for one lot.
04/28/2023: 1720 Lakeview Ave., Camden — Jenerette, Matthew Blake to 1720 Lakeview LLC, $200,000 for one lot.
04/28/2023: 193 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Ragin Jr., Ramson, $265,000 for .23 acre.
04/28/2023: 93 Southern Lake Court, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Stroisch, Jake Allen, $329,867 for .9 acre.
05/01/2023: 1209 Lyttleton St., Camden — Shugart, Susan Campbell to Attisano, Michael A., $505,000 for one lot.
05/01/2023: 1614 Lakeview Ave., Camden — Rush, Roger Mark to Rush, Roger Mark, $1 for one lot.
05/01/2023: 1614 Barrett St., Camden — Campbell, Alton G., et al, Threatt Jr., Charles Dewey, $246,825 for 1.44 acres.
Cassatt
04/20/2023: 1720-B Old C C Road, Cassatt — Melton, Lisa A. to DDD Investments LLC, $5 for 35 acres.
04/27/2023: 1462 Teal Road, Cassatt — Outen, Corey James to Templar II, Erik Paul, $135,000 for 1 acre.
05/01/2023: 2451 Etters Lane, Cassatt — Brooks, James N. to Brooks, James Neal, $5 for 18.53 acres.
Elgin
02/03/2023: 2560 Watson St., Elgin — GS Walnut Creek LLC to Walnut Communities Association Inc., $10 for 18.31 acres.
02/16/2023: 2608 Watson St., Elgin — GS Walnut Grove LLC to Walnut Communities Association Inc., $10 for 14.22 acres.
04/18/2023: 242-A Smyrna Road, Elgin — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Greymorr Real Estate LLC, $20,000 for 1 acre.
04/18/2023: 1038 Rocky Branch Lane, Elgin — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Hudson, Eugene, $10,000 for .97 acre.
04/20/2023: 8 Jersey Court, Elgin — Hall, Mary K. to Marion, Brian K., $183,000 for .27 acre.
04/21/2023: 21 Findlay Cir., Elgin — Ortiz, Dejesus Hector to Turner, Alex V., $340,000 for .38 acre.
04/26/2023: 2666 Watson St., Elgin — Appleton, Derek and Margaret to Montague, Gage Thomas, $20,000 for 2.42 acres.
04/26/2023: 1029 Donna Drive, Elgin — Opendoor Property Trust 1 to Jett, Maurice R., $185,000 for .51 acre.
04/27/2023: 97 Abbey Road, Elgin — Wix, Jack L. to Gonzalez, Edgar A., $335,000 for .26 acre.
04/27/2023: 229 Smithfield Cir., Elgin — Glock, Marcel and Margie Lee to Clock, Marcel, $0 for 1.61 acres.
04/27/2023: 40 Heartland Drive, Elgin — Miles, Alvin Dewayne to Henry, Brandon, $260,000 for 2.33 acres.
04/27/2023: 6 Montague Court, Elgin — Bermudez, Orlando to McCray, Tiffany Lorraine, $255,000 for .26 acre.
04/27/2023: 43 Texas Black Way, Elgin — Benjamin, Anthony to Peterson, Shaun F., $305,000 for .19 acre.
04/28/2023: 725 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Thomas, Timothy, et al, to Thomas Sr., Timothy, et al, $5 for 1.12 acres.
Kershaw
04/24/2023: 3052 Old Georgetown Road West, Kershaw — Jones, Michaela Ashlyn to Knutson, Olga Navarro, $285,000 for 3 acres.
04/28/2023: 1348 Jones Road, Kershaw — Scott, Mary Jo H. to McClain, Dennis Michael, $5 for 2.95 acres.
Lugoff
03/31/2023: 1669 Baughman Road, Lugoff — Wright, Michael E. to Howard, Brenda, $5 for 1.06 acres.
03/31/2023: 1669 Baughman Road, Lugoff — Howard, Brenda to Bazan, Daniel Ian, $20,000 for 1.06 acres.
03/31/2023: 1679 Baughman Road, Lugoff — Howard, Victoria May to Howard, Brenda, $5 for 1 acre.
03/31/2023: 1679 Baughman Road, Lugoff — Howard, Brenda to Bazan Daniel Ian, $25,000 for 1 acre.
04/05/2023: 1016 Oak Den Cir., Lugoff — Glover Realty at Glenn LLC to Bravo, Manuel, $182,000 for one lot.
04/07/2023: 1964 Porter Cross Road, Lugoff — Eby, Terry, et al, McCormick, Steven Michael, $265,500 for 5 acres.
04/10/2023: 1357 Old English Road, Lugoff — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $85,000 for 2.58 acres.
04/18/2023: 51 Soft Wind Bluff, Lugoff — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to One Rabon Properties LLC, $17,000 for .74 acre.
04/20/2023: 12 Soft Wind Bluff, Lugoff — Clifford, Allen to Singleton, Janet A., $0 for 1.45 acres.
04/21/2023: 1975 Fox Hill Road, Lugoff — Bazan, Ian Daniel to Riebman, Jennings Cole, $238,000 for 1.77 acres.
04/24/2023: 371 Rabon Road, Lugoff — Gardner Sr., Leonard Gene to Gardner Jr., Leonard Gene, $0 for 13.68 acres.
04/24/2023: 322 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff — Bukauakas, Sarah S. to Brandon, Spencer, $365,000 for 1 acre.
04/24/2023: 23 Industrial Park Drive, Lugoff — Bass Pallets Realty LLC to 23 IPD LLC. $1.28 million for 5.62 acres.
04/26/2023: 633 and 635 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff — Wood, Michael, et al, to Wood, Micque B., et al, $1 for a total of 2 acres.
04/26/2023: 21 Hunters Point Drive, Lugoff — Moyer, Ruth A. to Newsome, Daniel Lewis, $599,999 for one lot.
04/27/2023: 110 Richardson Blvd., Lugoff — Potter, William A. and Annie I. to Potter III, William Asa, $1 for one lot.
04/27/2023: 2184 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Simpson, Natalie A. to Tanner, John, $155,000 for .81 acre.
04/27/2023: 1130 Spring Drive, Lugoff — Thompson, Jessica Gaskins to Laulusa, Al, $237,000 for .51 acre.
04/27/2023: 621 Hite Road, and 320, 381, 372, and 382 Rabon Road, Lugoff — Gardner, Leonard Gene to Gardner Jr., Leonard Gene, $0 for five lots.
04/27/2023: 351-D and 359 Rabon Road, Lugoff — Gardner, Leonard Gene to Grigsby, Donald E., $0 for a total of 20.73
04/28/2023: 82 Mauser Drive, Lugoff — Ross, Tara S. to Dowey, Jackie Stephen, $367,500 for .75 acre.
04/28/2023: 49 Edens Lane, Lugoff — Satcher, Jan S. to Satcher, Jan S., $5 for one lot.
05/01/2023: 2021 Springvale Road, Lugoff — Wright, Sabrina Dale to Nimalisting & Co. LLC, $55,000 fort .59 acre.
05/01/2023: 1876 Fort Jackson Road, Lugoff — Almond, Joseph Paul to Almond Holdings LLC, $5 for 5.3 acres.
Ridgeway
04/21/2023: 2541 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Fullwood, Delrece E. to Fulwood, Delrece (trustee), $5 for 2 acres.
04/21/2023: 2530 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Fullwood, Delrece E. to Fulwood, Delrece (trustee), $5 for one lot.
04/21/2023: 853-A Shivers Green Road, Ridgeway — Peay, Hannelore to Cohen, Michelle Denise, $5 for 3 acres.
04/26/2023: 1828 Horse Chestnut Trail, Ridgeway — Stevenson, James E. to Bryant, Nicholas, $900,000 for .07 acre.
04/27/2023: 2850 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Eddings, Barbara A. Bodie, Michelle E., $0 for one lot.