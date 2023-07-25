Camden Watts

Post 17’s Camden Watts slides safely into third base on this third inning triple from Saturday afternoon’s South Carolina American Legion state tournament win over Sumter.

 Photo by Kendall Horner

How close did the Kershaw County American Legion baseball team come to getting the chance to defend its Southeast Regional title? As near or as far away, in this instance, as 90 feet.

Trailing defending state champion Rock Hill, 5-2, heading into the seventh inning of Saturday night’s elimination game at Francis Marion University’s Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium, Post 17 staged a three-run rally in the top of the seventh only to leave a runner hanging on third base as the game headed into the bottom half of the seventh.