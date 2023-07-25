How close did the Kershaw County American Legion baseball team come to getting the chance to defend its Southeast Regional title? As near or as far away, in this instance, as 90 feet.
Trailing defending state champion Rock Hill, 5-2, heading into the seventh inning of Saturday night’s elimination game at Francis Marion University’s Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium, Post 17 staged a three-run rally in the top of the seventh only to leave a runner hanging on third base as the game headed into the bottom half of the seventh.
John Rollings then set Rock Hill down in the seventh only for KC to come up empty in the eighth. Post 34, the defending state champion, closed out the game and the 17ers’ season by scoring a walk-off run in the extra frame for the 6-5 win.
The victory sent Rock Hill into Sunday afternoon’s state championship pairing in which Post 34 was defeated by Florence.
P-17ers stay alive
For the second year in a row, Stephen Carmon’s troops were forced to battle their way out of the elimination bracket. The locals dropped a 3-1 decision to visiting Sumter last Tuesday night at American Legion Park.
On Friday afternoon, the 17ers traveled to the FMU campus in Florence to take on Inman Post 45 in a win-or-go-home contest. In a game played in a steam bath, KC used a Patrick Daniels grand slam to highlight a seven-run bottom of the fourth which paved the way to a 10-5 victory over the Upstate entry.
KC opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first as Camden Watts worked his way for a one-out walk. Walks issued to both Jake Morris and Zane Catoe followed to load the bases for John Rollings who rapped an RBI single into right field. Macon Leppert then followed suit and sent a run-scoring single to center to give starter Alex Simmons a 1-0 lead.
Simmons was lifted after one inning of work in favor of Ben Blackwell, who went 5.1 innings of four-hit, three-strikeout baseball to get the win.
After Inman got on the board with a solo run in the fourth, the 17ers exploded for seven runs in their portion of the fifth.
Cobe Evans touched off the rally with a bunt on which he reached base on an error by the catcher. Watts then drew a walk with both runners scoring on a Morris single. A Catoe triple to center plated Morris with the fifth run. From there, it was all Daniels who followed a pair of walks with a bases-clearing blast to center field to make it a 9-1 lead.
After Inman scored four times in the sixth, KC tacked on an insurance run in its half of the inning when a Daniels’ fielders’ choice ground ball brought Catoe, who walked, home with the 10th run.
The 17ers out-hit Inman, 8-7, with Daniels’ driving home four runs in the matinee. Catoe had a two-hit game while Morris drove in two runs.
KC gets it revenge
Having suffered a tough setback at the hands of Sumter to kick off the postseason, Post 17 met the P-15s on Saturday afternoon in another elimination game. This time, the duo of 2023 Lugoff-Elgin graduates and teammates Jay Bowling and Riley Ward combined on a two-hit shutout as the 17ers stayed alive in the tournament with a 4-0 win.
Bowling, a 6-foot-5 righty who comes from the side with his delivery, went the first three innings and did not allow a hit while fanning three batters. Ward, another righty with an over-the-top delivery, gave the P-15s a different look and he surrendered just two singles while fanning three batters to get the win.
Bowling was staked to a 2-0 lead as the KC offense pushed across a pair of runners in the second when Catoe led off the inning with a single to center. A Rollings sacrifice bunt advanced Catoe to second. Carson Weathers delivered home the first run of the game with a double to right before he scored on a Leppert RBI single to center.
The hosts tacked on an insurance run in the third when Watts sent a booming one-out triple to right center and came home on a Morris single to center. Two innings later, Catoe sent a one-out single to left and later scored the fourth run of the afternoon when Weathers ripped a double into center field.
KC collected nine hits in the win with Weathers having a third of those while driving in two run. Catoe had another multi-hit game with a pair of singles while plating two runs and scoring twice.
Rock Hill outlasts 17ers
With available pitchers becoming an issue, Post 17 was forced to play its second game of the day and third two days when it met Rock Hill in a rematch of last year’s state championship and Southeast Regional championship games.
One summer ago, Post 34 defeated KC at Segra Park in Columbia with both title combatants advancing into the Southeast Regional in Asheboro, N.C. It was there in which the 17ers exacted their revenge and defeated Rock hill to earn a spot in the American Legion World Series.
Saturday night, with unbeaten Florence waiting on the winner, Rock Hill pushed across the winning run on a bases-loaded single to spoil a stirring comeback bid from the League 3 champions which closed the season with a 15-4 record.
The 17ers jumped to a quick 2-0 lead with a pair in the top of the first as Evans rapped a leadoff single to left before Watts got on with a walk. With one gone, Catoe’s sacrifice fly to right brought Evans home while Rollings’ two-out single scored Watts with the second run.
Rock Hill knotted things with a pair in its half of the first before using a three-run sixth to go on top, 5-2.
KC evened things by pushing across three runs in the top of the seventh.
Daniels opened the inning with a leadoff double to center. Luke Duncan then got on base by reaching on an error. With one gone, Watts sent an RBI double into the gap in right center to bring Daniels home. Catoe then hit a two-out single to left to bring Watts home before Rollings reached on an error to even things at 5-5 while placing runners on the corners only for Rock Hill to stop the bleeding.
Rollings, who came on in relief of Mason Williams — who followed starter Bowling to the mound — to start the eighth, sent the game into extra innings by working a scoreless home half of the seventh before giving way to Alex Simmons.
Post 34 won in walk-off fashion after getting a hit batsman and two walks with two outs before winning the game on Joshua Jackson’s run-scoring single to left.
KC had eight hits on Saturday night with Catoe and Watts having two each while driving in two runs apiece. Watts also scored twice. Rollings had two hits, as well, in the season finale.