Not a lizard

The green-brown worker of miracles.

 Photo by Tom Poland

We call it a lizard, except it’s not. It’s an anole, and it can regrow its tail, “regenerate” in the words of scientists. Think about that. Something else to consider, the connection between a napkin holder I gave my parents and the miraculous green lizard.

“Show me your money,” we’d say back in childhood, and the male might extend his bright red “penny,” as we called its throat fan or dewlap. As a boy, how many times did I mess with those little green critters? Then the years flew by as in an old Hollywood film where a fan blows calendar pages into a blur.

