Presbyterian College officially welcomes Angel Cooke of Camden into the teaching profession during a teacher induction ceremony on May 12.
Cooke, a Presbyterian College graduate, joined 15 other education majors who recited the Oath for Graduating Educators following an inspirational address from Thornwell Charter School Teacher of the Year Cinda Ginn.
During the ceremony, the new teachers pledged to bring honor to the teaching profession, stated their dedication to the profession, and formally accepted their “obligation to improve the general condition of humanity, their responsibility to advance knowledge and cooperation, and their duty to promote the competence of their students.”
Furman University in Greenville included the following students on the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. It is composed of undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a 4-point system.
Camden students on the Dean’s List are Mary Boucher and Elizabeth Chandler.
Elgin students on the Dean’s List are Brianca Beckford, Mark Botrous, Allison Hall, William Johnson, Ansley Rabon, and Jonathan Wade.
Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., recently named Taylor Chambers of Elgin to its spring 2023 Dean’s List for being a full-time undergraduate student who earned a semester grade point average of between 3.7 and 4.0.
The following local Central Carolina Technical College received academic awards recently, signifying them as among 50 students who displayed the highest level of achievement throughout the 2022-23 academic year: Laporsha Allen of Camden, Ashley Bellamy of Elgin, Floyd Catoe of Lugoff, Jennifer Hernandez of Lugoff, Mary Johnson of Camden, Spyro Mato of Camden, Ashlynn McCoy of Lugoff, Abigail Miller of Bishopville, Carlos Ramirez of Lugoff, Tanner Stone of Cassatt, Aaron Watson of Camden, and McKenzie Watts of Bishopville.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently named the following local students to its winter 2023 President’s List: Boykin Jackson of Elgin, Tristan Mueller of Camden, Calvin Kutz of Camden, Tiffany Tolar-Council of Elgin, Devyn Barrett of Elgin, Nicole VanSteenkiste of Lugoff, Victoria Keyser of Camden, Lavell Ravenell of Elgin, and Amanda Johnson of Lugoff.
These students were honored for earning a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
In addition, SNHU named Clayton Spinks of Kershaw and Charles Swain of Elgin to its winter 2023 Dean’s List for earning grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.699.
Piedmont University in Demorest, Ga., recently named Jennifer Broach of Elgin and Mary Grace Show of Heath Springs to its spring 2023 Dean’s List for earning a grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.99.
Spartanburg Methodist College (SMC) recent named the following local students to its spring 2023 Dean’s List for earning grade point averages of 3.5 or higher: William Liabastre of Bethune, Harleigh Payne of Kershaw, Emily Tucker of Lugoff, and William Wright of Ridgeway.
SMC also named the Karly Kirkley of Jefferson and Aidan Simmons of Elgin to its spring 2023 President’s List for earning grade point averages of 3.8 or higher.