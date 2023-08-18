The town of Elgin Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a request by the town to rezone 2469 Main St. -- Potter Community Park -- from RS1 (residential) to GC1 (general commercial) during its meeting schedule for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
A public hearing on the matter will take placed immediately preceding the vote on the request.
The commission will also consider nominating a new chairperson.
According to Mayor Melissa Emmons, John Thrash, who served as the most recent chairman, decided not to seek reappointment as a commissioner. Emmons recently welcomed Brian Bradley as a new planning and zoning commissioner. Other current commissioners are Charles “Chip” Napper and Tracey Hellman.