(Editor’s note: Due to the extreme heat levels forecast for Friday night, North Central’s football game at Hannah-Pamplico has been moved up to Thursday. Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m.)
After having played to rave reviews on its home stage, North Central gets to see how things go when the show hits the road.
The Knights opened the Daniel Sisk era before a large crowd in Boonetown last week. Thursday is another matter as NC packs the gear and loads the buses and heads east for a meeting with Hannah-Pamplico.
Sisk would love to carry the home crowd which showed up a week ago with him, but still anticipates the Knight faithful to make their presence felt in what is the first home contest for the Raiders who opened the season with a 57-52 win at McBee a week ago.
“We’ll try and keep it very similar to the routine we had last Friday,” Sisk said while saying his team has a 90-minute bur ride ahead of them this evening. “I would imagine that our community is going to show up and travel (Thursday.) We’re going to treat it just like any other game.”
Not only are the Knights and Raiders coming off single-digits wins, albeit in vastly different styles, but each side relies on the ground game to move the ball and get their offenses in gear. In last week’s win over defending class A Lower State champion Johnsonville, North Central senior tailback Casey Shropshire rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries; a workload which was a bit more than Sisk anticipated.
H-P will counter with junior tailback JaMarcus Williams, the reigning Region 5-A player of the year. Williams will line up behind classmate and quarterback Wade Poston for first-year H-P head coach Trent Woodberry’s offense which returns almost all its linemen from a unit which boasts nine returning starters.
“Hannah-Pamplico has a great squad,” Sisk said. “They have nine guys returning on offense. They have a two-headed monster in the backfield with the quarterback and the running back who are both juniors, so they will make a run for the next two years.”
In last week’s win over Johnsonville, the NC defense was able to limit the damage inflicted by the Golden Flashes’ tandem of quarterback Malik Shippy and tailback Neal Martin. Sisk said it will require that same type effort to slow down Poston and Williams.
“Defensively, we’ll have our hands full. They run a great scheme offensively and they have two guys who can tote the rock,” Sisk said. “We talked last week about tackling the quarterback and tackling the running back. It’s going to be the same thing this week.”
The Raiders ran the ball 65 percent of the time against McBee and are expected to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible this evening. Sisk said his secondary, which received a pair of picks from safety Jordan Joe last Friday, can ill afford to get caught with their eyes staring down the backfield.
“They’re going to run power schemes and they’re going to run RPO, a little bit,” Sisk said. “They’re about 65 percent run. We have to make sure we stay awake in the secondary, too.”
On defense, the Raiders lost six starters to graduation from last year’s 4-7 squad. While the Knights were run-heavy last Friday, Sisk said sophomore quarterback Kade Baxley will have to try and loosen the H-P defense up with the short and intermediate passing game. Figuring heavily into that scheme will be 6-foot-4 book end wide outs Ethan Diles and Jordan Joe along with slot receivers Jaquwan Tillman, Conner Ward and tailback/receiver Jonathan Clarkson.
“Getting Jordan, Ethan and those slot receivers open will be important for us to execute our game plan,” Sisk said of his offense which is going against a Raider defense which gave up 52 points in a win at McBee.
The NC staff does not expect to get the same treatment on Thursday.
“They’re going to coach those guys up and I’m sure they are going to work on tackling drills,” Sisk said. “They didn’t tackle well last week, but again, they have a young defense. Kudos to McBee, though, they have an impressive offense with running backs like ours who run hard and run through tackles.”
A week ago, the Knights dominated both lines of scrimmage and wore Johnsonville down before applying the finishing touches with a Shropshire touchdown run scored from the wildcat set in the final minutes of play. The same method could be true for Thursday.
“I think that we can dominate the line of scrimmage, again. If we can do that, I think that we can score some points,” Sisk said.
What the first-year NC boss does not anticipate is H-P having a defensive effort along the lines of that of a week ago in Chesterfield County.
“They’re a very well-disciplined team, they are well-coached and they will have a great game plan for us,” Sisk said of Hannah-Pamplico.
“Trey Woodberry is a good friend of mine. He was at West Florence for a long time and when I was at Camden, we had some knock-down, drag outs.”