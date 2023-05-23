St. Matthew Baptist Church, 749 Longtown Road in Lugoff, recently celebrated its 150th anniversary. Established in 1873 by former salves, members at that time gathered under a brush arbor for worship. Later that same year, Gordon and Grady Bell of Lugoff granted the members 2 acres of land for a church to be built.
Services were held each Sunday with additional prayer services held during the week. The building was later destroyed by fire, and in March 1939, services continued in the Parker School building.
On May 21, 1956, members purchased land on S.C. 5 (Longtown Road) to build a new church. In 1958, the members moved into the new sanctuary. Old time hymns, accompanied by the clapping of hands and stomping of feet, along with shouts of praise echoed throughout each service.
Baptisms were held outdoors before an indoor baptismal pool was built. Members would fellowship with each other after services knowing that it would be a week or more before they could see or talk to each other again.
Electronic communication was not available. This building now serves as the church’s family life center.
Throughout its 150-year history, St Matthew has been under the leadership of several pastors, each providing spiritual guidance to the congregation, leadership and improvements to the physical structure of the church. Each pastor worked hard to achieve the goals established during his tenure. In the fall of 2006, construction began on the current sanctuary. It was dedicated in April 2007 during a morning service.
The congregation’s goals for the future of St. Matthew are to continue to provide services through the offering of programs of benefit to the members as well as the surrounding community.
These include educational programs and workshops that focus on health awareness, tutorial services, and parenting classes.
Providing recreational activities for senior citizens and youth, the development of an outreach ministry, seeing an increase in membership, offering a scholarship program for students to continue their education beyond high school, continuing its monthly foot giveaway, and increasing the involvement of youth in the functions of the church all remain a priority at St. Matthew.
The sesquicentennial culminated with a banquet held at the Bethlehem Family Life Center in Lugoff. Michael Cummings, Eugene Walker, and Russell Perkins provided music. State Sen. Penry Gustafson, along with former Kershaw County Council member Bobby Gary, presented the church with proclamations recognizing St. Matthew for its long history and contributions to the community. That Sunday’s church service concluded with dinner in the fellowship hall.
St. Matthew Baptist Church was built on God’s guidance, faith, the hard work of the congregation’s forefathers, and its dedicated church members. Its mission is to save souls by glorifying God, spreading His Holy Word, supporting fellow believers, and to be a guiding lot for the community.
“As we enter a new era in the history of St. Matthew, we trust that God will enable us to live out the true meaning of our mission statement,” congregants said.