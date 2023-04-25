As you can probably imagine, I’m pretty much exhausted after the three-day Camden Burials event. It’s a good exhaustion, though, coupled with the satisfaction that, as recounted in our editorial and our recap accompanied by lots of photographs on most of today’s pages (believe it or not, we’ll have more Friday), the event was a success in all the ways that truly matter.
One of the most affecting, but small moments for me was when I was in the Kershaw-Cornwallis House to see the flag-draped caskets up close, guarded by members of the U.S. Army. I noticed the UK flag draped on one of the coffins, and knew the Fraser Highlander’s remains were inside. It sat in the middle of five caskets on the back row, surrounded on each side and in front by the Continentals who had fought against him.
Initially, I thought the same thing so many had said at the different ceremonies: It no longer mattered that he had been their enemy.
And then I caught myself. It did matter. It was precisely because he had fought against their bid for freedom that it now mattered that he was being honored with them instead of separately from them.
It does matter that he will, ultimately, be buried with them as opposed to back in Scotland.
It would have been so easy for the United Kingdom to say, “Give us our son back.” But we are no longer enemies and that Fraser Highlander is no longer the enemy of those Continentals.
So, it is fitting, right and honorable that the UK would agree for what is left of his body to remain in the U.S., in South Carolina, near Camden, on the battlefield where he fell with others who fell on that same battlefield in a cemetery that will honor them all.
It’s also fitting, right and honorable that the remains of the 14th man, believed to be a British Loyalist from North Carolina, were held back from this weekend’s ceremonies, even if it didn’t seem like it. Of course we wanted all 14 together, but since it turns out he is of at least Native American descent, organizers did the right thing in consulting with the Catawba Nation and Lumbee tribe. Officials are confident things will work and he, too, will join the others at the battlefield in the near future.
Going back to the Highlander, wasn’t it something to see the kilted members of the 2nd Regiment from Scotland carrying his casket? Did you notice the difference in how they carried his casket compared to the U.S. Army soldiers who carried the Continentals?
Let me see if I can describe it to you: Somehow, the men lifted the casket so that it rested between their shoulders, arms clasped around each others’ backs and then their free hand supporting the casket on the outside. Nothing said “band of brothers” more to me as I saw this twice — Saturday morning as they carried the casket out from the Kershaw-Cornwallis House to its caisson and again when they carried it to its spot for the battlefield service that afternoon.
There were a number of other things that caught my attention, especially during Friday and Saturday’s events. For instance, the energy that all but blasted off of Sgt. Mitchell Dunham as he took over conducting duties for Ft. Jackson’s 282nd Army Band about half-way through Friday evening’s concert. The man was having fun!
Then there the precise timing of it all. Anyone else notice that the Bethesda funeral service started at 11 a.m. when the bells tolled the hour? Or that it ended at precisely noon when the bells tolled again?
There was a bit of a wait for the F-16 flyover that made for a nervous moment, but the roar of their passing and the sight of the “missing man” maneuver more than made up for it.
Before each of Saturday’s events — the funeral and the battlefield ceremony — there was enough time for people to meet and greet, especially among the VIPs on hand. It was interesting watching as British and American representatives, and then some French and German, all getting to know each other, sharing stories and even a few laughs. That may almost sound sacrilegious, but if you think about it, it’s how we humans deal with such somber events.
As most of you know, I am not an overly religious person but, as the son of a retired female Lutheran minister, I have to say the homily by the Rev. Josie Holler of Kingstree’s Williamsburg Presbyterian Church was about as near perfection as one could have hoped for such an occasion.
Rick Wise’s words at the end of the battlefield ceremony, too, were excellent, reminding us why we, in 2023, were there for soldiers who died in 1780.
We were there to pay respects, to honor these men and boys in a way that was not afforded to them more than 242 years ago. We were also there to remind ourselves of the fragility of life and the paradoxical relationship between the horror and, sometimes, the futility, of war and nobility of sacrifice during war.
We were there to feel. To feel the wind passing among the longleaf pines, to imagine the horror of those moments all those years go and, then, peace.