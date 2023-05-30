Among recent real estate transactions is a combination of three of the lots making up Springdale Plaza in Camden by ProVest PDQ Springdale LLC to SW Camden LLC for $16.175 million.
ProVest purchased the shopping center from DDR DownREIT LLC in February 2015 for $11.8 million.
ProVest is a Delaware incorporated limited liability company (LLC) that formed in January 2015. Its registered agent is Mary Dameron Millikin with an address on Lincoln Street in Columbia.
The plaza’s new owner, SW Camden LLC, just formed in April as a Georgia incorporated LLC, with the registered agent listed as “Northwest Registered Agent” on Rivers Avenue in Charleston.
The transfer involves a total of nearly 23 acres, including all of the storefronts making the main part of the plaza as well as the building housing Starbucks, Firehouse Subs and Kay Jewelers, and the building anchored by Hibbet Sports.
The transaction does not include the parcels on which Arby’s and the Gate convenience store/gas station sit. They were not part of the 2015 transaction and remain with their respective owners.
According to another document filed at the Kershaw County Registrar of Deeds Office, Bealls Outlet Store recently negotiated a lease with the new owner.