Lugoff-Elgin swept the top seeds in Region 5-4A baseball and softball, North Central earned a berth in the AA baseball playoffs while the Camden baseball team tuned up for state tournament play with a game in Hartsville in a hastily-arranged Thursday night slate due to weather issues.
Morris’ no-hitter sends Demons into playoffs in style: Jake Morris threw his first high school no-hitter as Lugoff-Elgin wrapped up a 9-1 Region 5-4A campaign and the top seed from the circuit with a 10-0, five-inning win over visiting Irmo.
Morris, a 6-foot-5 sophomore lefty, went the distance while fanning 11 Yellow Jackets batters and issuing one walk.
The Demons hung up a nine-spot in the third inning to pave the way for the win in a game shortened by the 10-run rule.
Run-scoring singles off the bats of Alex Carraway, Turner Goff, Cobe Evans and Jay Bowling triggered the third inning uprising while a Riley Ward bases loaded walk and a Bowling ground out plated runs.
The Demons pounded out 13 hits with Evans and Bowling enjoying three-hit nights while Watson Harvley and Carraway had two each for Frankie Ward’s charges.
Lady Demons win at home ... and away: Receiving a combined four-hit shutout from pitchers Reece Pickett and Abbey Crates, the Lugoff-Elgin softball team defeated visiting Irmo, 9-0, to finish conference play at 8-2. Meanwhile, Ridge View defeated A.C. Flora which gave the Lady Falcons their third league loss which gave the region title to L-E.
On Thursday, Savannah Starling’s squad scored four times in the first inning, added a pair in the second before tacking on three more in the fourth as they shut out Irmo for the second time in three nights.
In the four-run first, Ella Sheorn reached on a dropped third strike before Pickett walked to get things going. The only hit of the inning came off the bat of Mallory Branham which did not plate a run as the hostesses scored on a passed ball and three errors. A Camryn Jordan double drove in a run in the second while a Pickett RBI single brought home the ninth run in the fourth.
L-E had seven hits in the win, while taking advantage of four walks and five Irmo errors. Aubre Moore had a pair of singles to lead the way for the L-E offense.
Knights win and now they’re in: Two nights after suffering a tough 2-1 road loss to Cheraw on Tuesday, the North Central baseball team faced a “do or die” game with Cheraw on Thursday in Boonetown.
The host Knights bounced back from Tuesday’s disappointment to punch their ticket into the AA Lower state playoffs with a 5-3 win over the Braves.
Cheraw opened the game by scoring twice in the first inning before Colt Babic drove in a run which evened things at 2-2 in the bottom of the second.
The Knights took control of the game by pushing a pair across in the fourth with a two-run single off the bat of Colin Jordan.
Babic got the starting mound nod for Brandon Faulkenberry’s squad and the righty worked the first four innings, allowing three runs on four hits while fanning three. Cade Branham came on in the fifth and worked three innings of scoreless relief to get the win. The right-hander only allowed three hits.
Offensively, NC had eight hits in the late-afternoon game with Landan Anderson and Jordan each having two-hit games. Defensively, the Knights played error-free baseball behind Babic and Branham.
Hartsville edges Dogs: Hartsville avenged an earlier loss to Camden while giving head coach Tony Gainey his 250th win in the process as the host Red Foxes defeated CHS, 7-6, on Thursday.
The Red Foxes grabbed a 4-0 lead after scoring three times in the bottom of the first before adding another run in the second.
The Bulldogs cut the lead in half in the third as Aidan Heriot reached on an infield error and Wil Stines had an infield single. Lane Jordan sacrifice bunted them into scoring position for Patrick Daniels, whose single to left brought both runners home. In the top of the fifth, the Dogs scored another run when Daniels reached on a one-out single. Byer Ware got aboard with a fielder’s choice and was replaced by courtesy runner Logan Freeman. Freeman stole second base and eventually scored on an infield error from the bat of Davis Beckley to make it 4-3.
After Hartsville scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up, 6-3, CHS responded by tying the score at six with three runs in the top of the 7th. Daniels was in the middle of the visitors scoring again after being hit by a pitch with one out. Beckley and Tanner Bowers reached via walks and then Zechariah Haney was hit by a pitch to drive in Daniels. Kade Bell followed with a pop up that was dropped and allowed Beckley and Bowers to score and tie the game at 6-6.
The Red Foxes scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory.
Daniels led the Bulldogs offensively with two hits while being hit by a pitch twice while driving in two runs.