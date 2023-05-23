Health Services District of Kershaw County (HSDKC) trustees celebrate with grant award recipients on May 9. Those pictured are (from left) Taryn Farrell, LiveWell Kershaw Coalition; Marc Quigley; Tina Griggs, Food for the Soul; Susan Witkowski, Community Medical Clinic/AccessKershaw; Tom Sliker and Bob Giangiorgi, KC Trails); Donny Supplee, United Way; HSDKC Chairman Derial Ogburn; Bill Robinson, Knights Hill Historic Preservation Board; HSDKC Executive Director Sallie Harrell; Robin Saviola, Girls and Boys Club of Kershaw County; and HSDKC trustees TJ Jay, Donnie Wilson, Shannon West, Nick Moore, and Eric Boland.