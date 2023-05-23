During fall 2022, the Health Services District of Kershaw County (HSDKC) funded what is known as a community health needs assessment, or CHNA. The document serves as a local health assessment identifying key health needs and issues through systemic, comprehensive data collection and analysis.
The HSDKC presented the CHNA document to the LiveWell Kershaw Coalition to define priority focus areas for an update to the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). Following that discussion, the coalition define new the new priority areas: 1) Resilient Children and Families, 2) Housing, and 3) Mental Health.
With these new priorities defined, the HSDKC awarded $500,800 to nine community partners in Kershaw County on May 8. They are:
• Access Kershaw — Advancing Health Equity — $90,000 to continue to provide support and access to medical supplies and promote healthy living and access to care.
• Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County (CMC) — Place-Based Care — $100,000 to continue expanding medical care for the uninsured living in the western and North Central areas of the county with a provider presence in satellite with nurses to assist.
Creating access to healthcare resources will mitigate transportation barriers to the CMC’s Camden location. Specifically, the funds will fund a nurse practitioner to provide primary care to the West Wateree location and other satellites in the county; pay for rented space for two days each week at the West Wateree Medical Center; and fund a nurse assistant to re-establish a presence in the Mt. Pisgah/North Central area.
• Jackson Teen Center (Boys and Girls Club of Kershaw County) — Summer Grind Basketball — $8,800 to combine basketball with a focused and rigorous academic tutoring experience for approximately 100 high-risk economically disadvantaged students in the community this summer. The combination of activities will be designed to promote academic success, personal growth, teamwork, and physical fitness. Participants will be required to receive academic tutoring focused on English/Language Arts from community tutors in addition to playing on a basketball team to compete for a championship.
• Food for the Soul — Case Management for Homelessness in Kershaw County — $100,000 to sustain the overnight shelter program and secure a full-time case management coordinator and a full-time mental health/substance abuse counselor. This will fund the second year of this case management program.
• KC Trails — Public Outreach — $5,000 to develop a communications plan and a series of events designed to promote KC Trail’s mission of developing awareness of and advocating for more trails and improved road safety in the county. The events will engage the community in activities such as the First Day Hike at Goodale State Park, Walk with the Mayor (and similar programs), community/area specific walking or cycling gatherings, walking/running/cycling/paddling clinics and co-sponsored events with partners.
• Knights Hill Historic Preservation Board — $25,000 to enhance the existing park and recreation facilities and provide assistance with the board’s annual May Day festival.
• LiveWell Kershaw Coalition — CHIP Dashboard and Coordination — $25,000 to offset the costs associated with coordinating the 2023-2025 CHIP for the purpose of providing accountability and an online dashboard, “ClearImpact ScoreCard.” Ultimately, the community will have an all-in-one dashboard displaying grantee input and progress on their projects with CHIP priority areas.
• North Central High School — Wellness Coaches — $32,000 as a continuation of funding from 2022 to assist in providing wellness coaches in the school four days a week. The University of South Carolina (USC) Wellness Coaching partnership allows the school to provide its students with individualized wellness coaching by USC doctoral school psychology students. Each wellness coach is supervised by a licensed clinical or licensed school psychologist.
• United Way Mobile Nutrition Center — $15,000 as a continuation of funding from 2022 to assist in providing services related to the mobile food pantry.
• United Way New Day on Mill — $50,000 to fund programmatic ways to research for homeless and housing assistance programs, and affordable housing.
• United Way Vehicle Access Network — $50,000 as a continuation of funding from previous years for the on-demand response ride service for county residents who need access to medical and social services, as well as grocery stores.