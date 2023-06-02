MUSC Health recently named Tyler Sherrill as its new chief operating officer of its Midlands Division. Sherrill will begin his tenure later this summer.
In addition to MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, the Midlands Division encompasses MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast, MUSC Health Fairfield Emergency and Imaging, and all associated medical practices and affiliates.
Sherrill comes to MUSC Health from Tenet Healthcare, where he served as CEO of South Carolina Physician Operations in Rock Hill. Before his time with Tenet, Sherrill spent almost 10 years with Community Health Systems, ending his time there as vice president of physician practice operations.
“Tyler will bring a strong skillset here to the Midlands,” MUSC Health CEO — Midlands Division Matt Littlejohn said. “I have the utmost confidence in his abilities to lead our teams, and I’m humbled that he’s agreed to join our team.”
Sherrill earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee before receiving his MBA from King University in Bristol, Tenn.