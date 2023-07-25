COLUMBIA — Dorothy “Dot” Brunson Hilyer, 90, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023. Born in Jamestown, S.C., she was the daughter of the late William Joseph Brunson and Viola Bunch Brunson, and the wife of Oscar Cirus Hilyer Jr. Dot was a longtime member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Lugoff.
In addition to her loving husband, Dot is survived by her son, Robert Lehmann; daughter, Kelly Mattox; stepsons, Warren Hilyer (Debbie) and Randy Hilyer (Wendy); her grandchildren, Charlie Lehmann (Jen), Carason Lehmann, Will Lehmann, David Hilyer (Jo Anna), and Scott Hilyer; and her siblings, Edward Brunson and Monroe Brunson (Jean).