L-E D

Lugoff-Elgin, a 4A playoff entry last season, heads toward the Grand Strand to face Conway in Thursday’s first scrimmage for both squads.

 Tom Didato/C-I

With high school football practice having started on Friday with this week being the first full week of preseason workouts, all three Kershaw County public high school programs had two days left before beginning their slate of three preseason scrimmages and/or jamborees.

Scrimmage action opens Thursday with Camden heading to Spring Valley while Lugoff-Elgin and North Central will be in action at Conway and Eau Claire, respectively, for Thursday night encounters.