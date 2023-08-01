With high school football practice having started on Friday with this week being the first full week of preseason workouts, all three Kershaw County public high school programs had two days left before beginning their slate of three preseason scrimmages and/or jamborees.
Scrimmage action opens Thursday with Camden heading to Spring Valley while Lugoff-Elgin and North Central will be in action at Conway and Eau Claire, respectively, for Thursday night encounters.
Here is a listing of preseason events for all three football programs:
In addition to playing in the Camden Shrine Club Football Jamboree, all three Kershaw County public schools will play a pair of preseason scrimmages before descending on Boonetown on Friday, Aug. 11 for the final dress rehearsal for the regular season.
Here is the list of scrimmages for all three programs:
Camden: Thursday, Aug. 3 — @ Spring Valley (6 p.m.); Monday, Aug. 7 — Third annual Bulldog Bash (see information below)
Lugoff-Elgin: Thursday, Aug. 3 — @ Conway (6 p.m.); Monday, Aug. 7 — @ Dreher (6 p.m.)
North Central: Thursday, Aug. 3 — @ Eau Claire w/Dreher and Irmo (5 p.m.); Monday, Aug. 7 — @ Northside Christian (5 p.m.)
Bulldog Bash set for Zemp
The third annual Bulldog Bash, a multi-school preseason series of scrimmages, will be held on Monday, Aug. 7 at Zemp Stadium. The teams hit the field at 5:30 p.m.
Admission is $7 per person with Camden High season ticket holders being admitted free of charge.
Here is the schedule of games, by field:
Field 1: 5:30 p.m. — Lakewood vs. Chester; 6 p.m. — Midland Valley vs. Lakewood; 6:30 p.m. — Midland Valley vs. Lakewood; 7 p.m. — Camden vs. Westwood; 7:30 p.m. — Camden vs. York; 8 p.m. — Camden vs. York
Field 2: 5:30 p.m. — Midland Valley vs. Andrew Jackson; 6 p.m. — Chester vs. Andrew Jackson; 6:30 p.m. — Chester vs. Andrew Jackson; 7 p.m. — York vs. Brookland-Cayce; 7:30 p.m. — Westwood vs. Brookland-Cayce; 8 p.m. — Westwood vs. Brookland-Cayce
Camden Shrine Club Jamboree heads to Boonetown: For the first time, the Camden Shrine Club Football Jamboree will be held and hosted by North Central High School. The annual event was put on a yearly rotation between the county’s three public high schools. Last year’s jamboree was held at Lugoff-Elgin.
The 48th annual Camden Shrine Club Jamboree will be played on Friday, Aug. 11 at Knight Stadium in Boonetown. Tickets are $8 each and will be available at the gates.
The first mini-game of the evening begins at 6 p.m. with Lugoff-Elgin meeting a Midland Valley team coached by former Camden High defensive coordinator Earl Chaptman, who is in his third season at the Mustangs’ helm.
The 7 p.m. contest will have Camden facing off against 5A entry Blythewood while the host Knights, under first-year head coach and former Camden and Dorman offensive coordinator Daniel Sisk, will take on Calhoun County at 8 p.m.