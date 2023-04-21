The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
03/21/2023: 2477 Mangum Road, Bethune — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Brookland Enterprises LLC, $35,000 for 2 acres.
03/28/2023: 3116 Youngs Bridge Road, Bethune — CMH Homes Inc. to Murphy, Laquan Deandre, $165,000 for .81 acre.
03/29/2023: 600 Blackmon St. North, Bethune — Calwell, David, et al, to Hough, Katherine M., $72,500 for .27 acre.
03/30/2023: 3045 Bethune Road, Bethune — Vergara, Roberto to Corkwell, Emmely, $35,000 for 1 acre.
04/04/2023: 3954 Mill Creek Road, Bethune — Moore Sr., Robert T. to Hayes, Thomas E., $42,000 for 9.02 acres.
Camden
03/15/2023: 164 Southern Oak Drive, Camden — King, Nicole L. to Kersey, Carley P., $279,500 for .34 acre.
03/21/2023: 1141 Bishopville Hwy., Camden — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Brookland Enterprises LLC, $2,000 for .17 acre.
03/21/2023: 260 Clearwater Lake Road, Camden — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Brookland Enterprises LLC, $6,000 for 2.48 acres.
03/22/2023: 1815 Springdale Drive, Camden — Hoyum, Raymond to Hagan, Heather, $805,000 for 4.96 acres.
03/23/2023: 601 Conway Cir., Camden — Bennett, Charles E. and Joanne M. to Bennett, Joanne M., $5 for one lot.
03/23/2023: 716 King St., Camden — Neighborhood Housing Group LLC to Kirk, Melissa, $49,900 for one lot.
03/24/2023: 41 Carlisle Lane, Camden — Huggins, Russell L. to Puma, Maria Angelica Paliza, $245,000 for .35 acre.
03/24/2023: 181 Shadowbrook Way, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Dye, David Luther, $323,620 for 1.21 acres.
03/27/2023: 2630 Harbor View Road, Camden — Hageman, Dale to Vedeniapin, Andrei, $25,000 for 1 acre.
03/27/2023: 1003 Sherwood Lane, Camden — Dixon, Lewis Emmanuel to Brewer, Robert Stokes, $160,000 for .64 acre.
03/27/2023: 1411 Sarsfield Ave., Camden — Brown, Stanley to Dooley, Patrick Keith, $270,000 for one lot.
03/29/2023: 1007 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Baran, Stephen, $336,239 for 3.2 acre.
03/29/2023: 506 Bruce Drive, Camden — Hough, James C. to Brooks, Altha L., $335,000 for one lot.
03/29/2023: 584 Russell Road, Camden — Blanks, Fran B. to Blanks, William K., $245,000 for 9.28 acres.
03/29/2023: 134 Shadowbrook Way, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Leonard, Mark F., $375,943 for .44 acre.
03/29/2023: 44 Bayberry Court, Camden — Zheng, Juan to Tealsky Investments LLC, $5 for .19 acre.
03/30/2023: 898 Polson Road, Camden — Odom IV, Paul E. and Amanda to Odom, Ryan A., $297,094 for 2.52 acres.
03/30/2023: 876 Old Rail Road, Camden — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Madi Investments LLC, $127,200 for 1 acre.
03/30/2023: 1996 Lucknow Road, Camden — Smart, Bonnie L. to Fairfield Property and Land LLC, $250,000 for 35.33 acres.
03/30/2023: 2315 Tickle Hill Road, Camden — Kersey, Carley P. to Sudholt, Emily, $197,500 for .48 acre.
03/30/2023: 612 Polo Lane, Camden — Hickman, John Edward to Wilson, Karen C., $245,000 for one lot.
03/31/2023: 614 Broad St., Camden — Kelly III, William David to Kelly III, William D., et al, $5 for one lot.
03/31/2023: 610 Lee Court, Camden — Chesnut Street Partners LLC to Lake Wateree Rentals LLC, $100,000 for one lot.
03/31/2023: 2124 Lakeshore Road, Camden — Humphrey, Kathy Elaine to Player, Ronald E., $20,000 for 1.65 acres.
03/31/2023: 2132 and 2140 Lakeshore Road, Camden — Humphrey, Christopher Guy to Player, Ronald E., $40,000 for a total of 2.05 acres.
03/31/2023: 900 Kirkwood Cir., Camden — Workman, Ann to Martin, Rachel Fallin, $195,000 for one lot.
04/03/2023: 2443 Baron DeKalb Road, Camden — Wilson, Karen C. to Dabney, Victor M., $1 for 1.1 acres.
04/03/2023: 55 Competition Drive, Camden — Cowart, Shawn M. to Krawchuk, Bennet, $295,000 for .58 acre.
04/04/2023: 1107 Pineview St., Camden — Dixon Jr., Donald B. and Sandra W. to Higuera, Anthony, et al, $192,500 for one lot.
04/05/2023: 710 West DeKalb St., Camden — Camden First United Methodist Church to 710 West DeKalb LLC (lot between church and Collins Funeral Home), $70,000 for .26 acre.
04/05/2023: 1303 Collins Cir., Camden — Missouri, McArthur to Cat & Son Investments LLC, $80,000 for one lot.
04/05/2023: 233-A Cleveland School Road, Camden — Roscoe, Kathy B. to Wilson III, Everett Sylvester, $73,550 for 5 acres.
Cassatt
01/11/2023: 1584 Etters Lane, Cassatt — Bishop, Cheri A. to King, Dawn, $157,500 for 11.5 acres.
03/20/2023: 2409 Mt. Hebron Road, Cassatt — Southern Gaines LLC to Ray, Mary, $34,250 for 15.54 acres.
03/30/2023: 1550 Hall Road, Cassatt — Arnold, Stephen A. to Arnold, Matthew Stone, $1 for 6 acres.
Elgin
03/08/2023: 56 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Durrell, Ashley, $565,110 for .37 acre.
03/27/2023: 30 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Giles, Vannessa, $274,775 for .21 acre.
03/27/2023: 9 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Priest, Wilhelmena, $428,771 for .34 acre.
03/29/2023: 3085 Bowen St., Elgin — Martin, Cleo B. to CJ Farms LLC, $210,000 for 1.01 acres.
03/31/2023: 1434 Haigs Creek Drive, Elgin — Wright, Raymond D. and Sallie M. to Harmon, Demarco, $260,000 for one lot.
03/31/2023: 152 Haigs Creek North, Elgin — Robinson, Ronald and Louise to Robinson, Ronald, $10 for one lot.
03/31/2023: 529 Eskie Dixon Road, Elgin — Glenn Hall Custom Homes LLC to Goodman, Alexis B., $278,500 for .57 acre.
04/03/2023: 10 Cumberland Court, Elgin — Bettes, Duane B. to Williams, Arlene Lara, $555,000 for 1.1 acre.
Kershaw
03/10/2023: 1379 Jones Road, Kershaw — BankUnited N.A. to Edwards, Hannah, $90,100 for 8.87 acres.
03/30/2023: 2178 Jones Road, Kershaw — Dixon, Vicky T. to Dixon, Michael L., $32,000 for 2.09 acres.
Liberty Hill
03/28/2023: 2467 and 2472 Cottage Lane, Liberty Hill Beckham Patricia H Beckham Patricia H (life estate) $1 for two lots.
Lugoff
03/07/2023: 1250 Nick Watts Road, Lugoff — Guild Mortgage Company LLC to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $5 for 5.44 acres.
03/21/2023: 1423 Horsehead Lane, Lugoff — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Brookland Enterprises LLC, $6,500 for .95 acre.
03/21/2023: 1678 Baughman Road, Lugoff — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Brookland Enterprises LLC, $2,500 for .93 acre.
03/23/2023: 103 Linde Lane, Lugoff — McCammon, Kyle Christopher to Drakeford, Deedee Sharon, $30,000 for one lot.
03/24/2023: 175 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Baczynski, Richard Peter, $279,640 for .23 acre.
03/27/2023: 1668 Fort Jackson Road, Lugoff — Yang, Jae Hyong to Wilson, Ruth, $5 for 4.76 acres.
03/27/2023: 113 Preakness Stakes Drive, Lugoff — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Campen, Ellis, $289,315 for .25 acre.
03/28/2023: 116 Shiloh Drive, Lugoff — Schmidt, Patricia J., et al, Schmidt Patricia J., et al, (trustees), $5 for one lot.
03/28/2023: 16 Whistling Duck Cove, Lugoff — Odom, Ryan A. to Coulombe, Matthew J., $195,000 for .56 acre.
03/28/2023: 144 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Joseph, Christine W., $276,690 for .23 acre.
03/28/2023: 128 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Masini, Dante Joseph, $255,795 for .23 acre.
03/29/2023: 1823 Louise Road, Lugoff — Radice, Catherine A. to Moore, Che, $65,000 for 5.09 acres.
03/31/2023: 16 Yukon Court, Lugoff — Pauley, Jada M. to Dills, Ronnie, $300,000 for .42 acre.
04/03/2023: 1829 Louise Road, Lugoff — Brassell, Wade H. to Brassell, Wade H., $5 for 4.75 acres.
04/04/2023: 110, 110-A and 1078 Quail Lane, Lugoff — Mowbray, John A. and Doorthy O. (trustees) to Mowbray, John A. and Dorothy O., $1 for three lots.
Ridgeway
03/03/2023: 1012 Shivers Green Road, Ridgeway — Brown, Burl, et al, Scott Jr., Leo, et al, $1 for 14 acres.
03/29/2023: 2601 Ridgeway Road, Ridgeway — DeLong Jr., Christopher M. to Bennett, Lynn C., $87,150 for 8.3 acres.