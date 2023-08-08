Daniel Sisk has both paid his dues and bided his time.

For 17 years, Sisk served on the coaching staffs and learned the ropes as an assistant at Camden High for 16 seasons before landing the co-offensive coordinator’s job at 5A power Dorman last fall. When the chance to return home to Kershaw County afforded itself earlier this year, The Citadel graduate threw his hat into the ring for the North Central head football coach/athletic director post. Weeks later, Sisk was hired by NC principal David Branham.