Daniel Sisk has both paid his dues and bided his time.
For 17 years, Sisk served on the coaching staffs and learned the ropes as an assistant at Camden High for 16 seasons before landing the co-offensive coordinator’s job at 5A power Dorman last fall. When the chance to return home to Kershaw County afforded itself earlier this year, The Citadel graduate threw his hat into the ring for the North Central head football coach/athletic director post. Weeks later, Sisk was hired by NC principal David Branham.
For Branham, the NC football program and the school, it was a whirlwind eight months. It started late last July when head football coach/athletic director and Knight legend Tyronne Drakeford accepted an administrative position with the Dorchester 2 School District. Less than 48 hour later, NC defensive coordinator Ryan McDonnell was elevated to the interim head football coaching slot.
With the tornado-ravaged Boonetown campus under a massive renovation and with students and faculty moving back to their old digs from the temporary home at the former Applied Technology Education Campus in east Camden, Branham decided to hold off on opening the football/AD post until after the move back home was completed in December so he could focus his attention and energy to that project.
The hiring of Sisk was the last major undertaking of the winter for Branham with Sisk more than ready to accept the dual position. He arrived at the school for work less than two months before the start of spring practice. He has not slowed down since.
“I’ve been very blessed to work with some great coaches like Jimmy Neal and Brian Rimpf at Camden and Dustin Curtis at Dorman,” Sisk said of his hiring. “I don’t know what I did to deserve this, but it’s really been a blessing that everything has worked out as it did.”
Inheriting a 1-9 team whose players were on their third head coach in less than a calendar year and being at a AA school whose students come from a wide swath from the northern part of the county, Sisk heard the warning calls. Luckily, he paid no heed to those as he and his staff forged a new path and started to change the culture at North Central.
“It’s really been a work in progress and a tough job. Going from 4,800 kids at Dorman to 590 at North Central has really forced me to kind of monitor, adapt and change practice plans,” he said. ‘”We can’t necessarily two-platoon here. There have been a lot of guys who have told me that there would be days in the summer where we would have more coaches than players, well, the lowest number of players we had at summer workouts was 33.
“It’s still a challenge to find creative ways to make a scout team on certain days, but there’s a lot of excitement here. We have a great group of young kids, rising 9th Graders and rising 10th Graders. It’s been a great summer. It was always my goal to be a head football coach and athletic director … I wouldn’t rather be at any other place than here.”
Sisk did not come to the Boonetown community promising region and state titles. Instead, his low-key approach placed emphasis on commitment and buying into the program. From day one, he said he did not want his young men to dread coming to practice each day, but rather enjoy the rather short experience.
“We only get them for a handful of years and we want them to be the best years of their life,” he said. “I came in and set the schedule and I think our guys saw where it was going to be an enjoyable experience.”
Among the new wrinkles brought in by Sisk were team trips to Columbia to watch South Carolina practice, participating in 7-on-7 passing league competitions and attending a Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ camp at Presbyterian College with other teams from around the state.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the program” Sisk said following a productive spring and summer. “We just don’t have a lot of Friday night experience right now. It’s a work in progress.”
Offense
As the mastermind of a record-setting Camden High offense which played for AAA state titles and in 2020 and 2021, Daniel Sisk will implement many of those facets of the game to the Knights’ scheme. A believer in the spread set, run-pass option scheme which, many times, featured one back and four wide outs, Sisk knows NC is not ready nor has the numbers, yet, to run a high-gear offense.
In both his previous coaching stops, depth was not an issue; if a skill position player had to leave the game for one reason or another there was always someone waiting in the wings to step in. Such situations will be harder to manage in a AA program.
“Here, with our guys playing on both sides of the ball,” he said, “we have to be creative in our personnel groupings. All four of our starting receivers are going to play in the secondary on defense, as well. There may be times when two of them need a break on offense. We have the ability to go to a two tight end set which gives those two receivers time to come to the bench, hydrate and recover or whatever they need to do to be fresh and get back on the field.”
Sisk said this group at NC reminds him of some of the more explosive offenses he oversaw at Camden. Like several of those seasons, he will be helping to break in a new starting quarterback in his first head coaching gig.
Kade Baxley is the undisputed starter behind center. The sophomore started one game last season and threw a 75-yard scoring pass to returning wide out Jordan Joe in the Knights’ lone victory, a 32-23 win over visiting Cheraw.
“Kade’s had a great summer. The ball is really zipping out of his hand. His arm strength is really coming around,” Sisk said of Baxley. “These scrimmages are going to be very big for him, but Kade is very coachable. He’s eager and he asks a lot of questions. He doesn’t make the same mistake twice; however, he doesn’t have a lot of Friday night experience. That is going to be something that we’re going to have to keep our eye on.”
Jordan Joe, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior who was a state qualifier in the triple jump last spring, heads up a four-man set of wide outs. Senior Jaquwan Tillman, who at 5-foot-7 is the fastest player on the team, mans the slot position. Ethan Diles, a 6-foot-4 junior, gives the Knights a pair of tall receivers who will be match-up nightmares for smaller defensive backs while speedy junior Conner Jones (5-6, 145) will be in the slot. Add in sophomore Quayson Peoples, and Baxley will have a variety of talented pass-catchers at his disposal.
NC also has a pair of tight ends in seniors Joe Neil (5-8, 190) and Tremain Bennett (6-1, 188) who can catch the ball while also bringing solid blocking skills to the table.
While Sisk expects the passing game to take a step up, the straw who stirs the Knights’ drink is senior tailback Casey Shropshire (see accompanying feature) who is also part of the Knights’ wildcat package. Helping with some of the heavy lifting in the backfield will be fullbacks Dalton Davis, a 5-11, 195-pound junior, and classmate Jonathan Clarkson (5-11, 180) whose speed will allow him to be used at tailback and wide receiver, if and when called upon. Conner Jones can also be moved to the backfield, if needed, to spell Shropshire.
Up front, the Knights boast a five-man line with college-sized athletes who are in the 230- to 290-pound weight range. “Coach Dennis Stevens has done a great job working with our line. They’re all interchangeable and can play every position on the line,” Sisk said.
Sophomore Cassidy Horton (5-10, 230) will be over the ball at center and is flanked by sophomore left guard Jackson Rodgers (6-1, 240). Aiden Wiles (6-2, 275 and a third-year starter) has locked up the left tackle post with senior Mehki Whaley (6-1, 285) on the right side of the line. Zach Duggan has used a strong summer of workouts to be in the mix while Neal can also be moved to the interior line when not needed at tight end.
“Casey’s our guy. We’re going to be able to run the ball between the tackles. The offense is going to revolve around him,” Sisk said of Shropshire and the NC offense. “With the RPO offense, though, we’re going to read the defense. My guess is that teams are going to game plan around Casey and our offensive line and if they do that, that will open up things for our passing game and we have some great receivers. We’re going to take what the defense gives us.”
Defense
With a 32-player varsity roster which includes, at least, eight freshmen or sophomores, the Knights will be forced to play and start people on both sides of the ball.
McDonnell, who returns to his defensive coordinator post, will employ a 3-4 scheme which will have the five to six players on the offensive line being used along the defensive front. “The good thing about the 3-4,” Sisk said, “is that two or three of those (offensive linemen) can be on the sidelines getting a break and we can roll the other guys through.”
Neal, Bennett and Davis will line up at inside linebacker with Peoples adding depth. On the outside, sophomore A.J. McLean (5-8, 160), Neal and Clarkson bring speed and aggressiveness to the perimeter.
Tillman and Jones have secured the starting cornerback spots with Diles, Joe, Shropshire and Clarkson lining up at safety.
“We’ll bring pressure and we will have the ability to go from a three to a four-down look. We will also have the ability to disguise coverages,” Sisk said. “I’ve mentioned 13 or 14 guys on our defense who I feel confident in saying that they can play football with anybody in the state regardless of classification.
“We just have to find creative ways, as coaches, to keep them healthy. We’re not going to do a lot of banging in practice. Once they prove to me that they can bring people to the ground, we’re going to scale back a little bit, keep them hydrated, keep them healthy and pray for a good season.”
The Outlook
Without making any promises or boasting, Daniel Sisk understands this is hardly a quick fix in Boonetown. He knows Region 5-AA and neighboring rival Andrew Jackson return all-state tailback Trey Thompson and a good chunk of his offensive line to the fold after playing for the AA Lower State title last November.
The Knights’ players and staff also knows how close they came to defeating conference foes Buford and Chesterfield — losing by two and six points, respectively — a season ago. A win in either of those games could have put NC back in the state playoffs. A mistake fixed, here or there, in those pairings might have had the Knights playing in November.
Sisk does not have a magic wand to cure such ills. All he knows is hard work and paying attention to detail can get his first NC squad back into the postseason.
“We have to be sound. We have to take care of ourselves,” he said. “We talk a lot about sharpening the sword and self-care and preparation for us to be successful.”