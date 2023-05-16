LUGOFF — A service to celebrate the life of Jesse McCoy, 70, will be held on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Tuesday 12:00 — 5:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home.
Mr. McCoy passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023 at his home. Born in Blaney, he was the son of the late Henry and Hanna Harris McCoy. He retired from C. Ray Miles Construction after 44 years. He was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. McCoy enjoyed fishing, mechanic work, and traveling. He was also a church trustee for Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Lugoff, SC.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Beatrice Tucker McCoy; daughters, Jewel Ancrum (Johnny) of Hampton, Ga., Roshunda McCoy of Lugoff, Melissa McCoy of Lugoff, and Jessica DuBose (Rocky) of Lugoff; sister, Lillie Singletary; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters, Daisey Hernandez and Hattie Washington; and brothers, Wesley Harris, Bobby McCoy and Edward McCoy.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
May 16, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.