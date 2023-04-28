Pamela Susan ‘Pam’ Berg (née Moore), 69, of Plano, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.
Pam was born in Hartsville, S.C., to Gordon Moore Sr. and Gloria Keith Moore on Oct. 18, 1953. She attended Camden High School, graduating in 1971, continuing her education with the completion of a Bachelor’s of Science in business management from the University of Phoenix, Tucson, Ariz., campus, graduating with honors. Pam retired from Raytheon Corporation after a career in business management support. A lifelong fan and supporter of the performing arts, she was herself a talented and accomplished pianist, teaching children to play and spreading her love of music to countless others through her gift. Pam went on to serve as the director of the Caring Ministry at her church for multiple years. While an avid supporter of Christian missions and the pursuit of helping to empower abused women, Pam most cherished accomplishment was being a mother to her three children.
Pam is survived by her husband, Matthew Berg of Plano, Texas; her son, Bryan Smith, of Huntsville, Ala.; her daughter, Susan ‘Katie’ Bird, son-in-law, Bryan Bird, and granddaughter, Carter Bird, of Murphy, Texas; her daughter, Emma Alcántar, of Van Alstyne, Texas; brother, Gordon Moore Jr., and sister-in-law, Martha Moore, of Camden, S.C.; sister, Wendy Ziemke, and brother-in-law, Scott Ziemke, of Camden, S.C.; sister, Weslynn Hutto, and sister-in-law, Natalie Huff, of Lugoff, S.C.; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Wood, and brother-in-law, John Wood, of Fredericksburg, Va.; brother-in-law, Joseph W. Berg II, and sister-in-law, Sandra Berg, of Leavenworth, Kansas; brother-in-law, John Berg, of Gilbert, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Oleg Berg, and sister-in-law, Margaret Berg, of Thornton, Colo.; and dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by both of her parents.
Funeral service will be held at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church in Camden, S.C., on May 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. with Bishop Gary Rivas officiating. Friends will be received after the service at the residence across the street at 1213 Lyttleton St. from 4 to 5 p.m. Ashes will be spread privately by the family in the LSUMC Memorial Garden at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Willow Bend Church ‘Missions Giving’ Fund, 5701 West Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093 (https://wbcplano.breezechms.com/give/online). the family would like to extend their gratitude to Baylor University Medical Center of Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center of Plano, T. Boone Pickens Center of Hope Presbyterian Hospice of Dallas, Dr. Vinay V. Kutagula of Baylor Scott & White, and doctors Jeffrey P. Lamont and A. Scott Paulson of Texas Oncology.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.