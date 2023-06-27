Last weeks’ rains led to the Kershaw County American Legion baseball team having to postpone both their scheduled games while the Post 17 girls’ softball squad managed to get in just one of their two doubleheaders.
The postponements led to a shake-up in both teams’ schedules with the season entering the final two weeks of regular season play. Here is the revised slate of games and other information for both teams:
Post 17 baseball: Tonight: Richland Post 215 at Post 17 (7 p.m.); Friday: Post 17 @ Chapin-Newberry (7 p.m.)
July: 3 — Rock Hill @ Post 17 (7 p.m.); 5 — Chapin-Newberry @ Post 17 (7 p.m.); 6 — Post 17 @ West Columbia (6:30 p.m.); 7 — Post 17 @ Lexington (7 p.m.)
State playoffs have new format: After years of first and second round playoffs being best-of-three affairs, the South Carolina American Legion Baseball Committee has changes the format this season to being four- or, possibly, five-team double elimination brackets which begin Monday, July 10 with higher seeded teams having home field advantage in all instances. The champions from each bracket will advance to the state championship tournament.
This year’s state tournament is also being moved to Francis Marion University in Florence after having been played at Segra Park in Columbia the past two years.
Post 17 softball: Tonight: Post 17 @ Columbia Post 6 (6 p.m. at Blythewood High School); Wednesday: Columbia Post 215 @ Camden (6 p.m.); Thursday: Columbia Post 6 @ Post 17 (6 p.m.)
State playoffs: The state playoffs are scheduled to start on Monday, July 10. More information as to the pairings and sites will be forthcoming.