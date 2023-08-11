A memorial service to celebrate the life of Grace Cribb Tanner, of Camden, will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, S.C. Chaplain Michael Hillard will officiate. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Thornwell Home for Children, 302 Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325.
Grace, the daughter of the late Leonard Antney Cribb and Mary Getha Moore Cribb, died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Grace was the widow of the late Jasper Levon Tanner.