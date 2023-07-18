The Kershaw County Humane Society (KCHS) recently received a $40,000 grant from Petco Love Lost, a free national central database for lost and found pets. It uses a patented pet facial recognition technology to identify possible matches from both other users who have found a pet, as well as nearly 1,000 shelter programs across the country.
“We are truly blessed and honored to be receiving this grant, and every penny will be utilized for the health and well-being of our fur-babies,” KCHS Marketing Director & Community Relations Manager Tina Werden said.
The KCHS is also currently participating in Pick Me! SC, through this coming Sunday. The sixth annual pet adoption event involves animal shelters, rescue groups and Petco stores across the state. The program offers free or low-fee adoptions.
“(This is) with the goal of finding families for more than 2,000 homeless cats and dogs,” organizers said. “the No Kill SC 2024 project would like you to consider opening your hearts to give a homeless pet a second chance at happiness.”