This is going to be a tough one, folks, which is why I’m tackling it in today’s column rather than over in our editorial.
While I do write our editorials, I’m — technically — speaking for everyone at the paper when I do. I felt it was more appropriate to speak personally, here, on the subject of pregnancy rights, which I think is the more appropriate term for the ever-ongoing debate between those who support the right for women to choose an abortion under various circumstances (or all circumstances) and those who believe that the right to life starts either at the point of conception or, at least, at some point before birth.
I am a Democrat-leaning centrist trying to find some semblance of balance between left and right. From that perspective, conservatives — who tend to be Republicans — seem to be having an internal argument between an absolute right to life and circumstances under which an abortion might be allowed.
Which brings me to one of today’s front page stories: the Kershaw County Republican Party’s censure of State Sen. Penry Gustafson due to votes she took as the final version of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill moved through the Senate and ultimately signed by Gov. Henry McMaster on May 25.
Now, let’s parse that carefully. She voted against the Fetal Heartbeat Bill as it was written when it came up for a final vote. Gustafson said in our article that she voted for the version of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill drafted by the S.C. Senate, which I confirmed is true.
After the S.C. House of Representatives sent it back, it included changes with which she was uncomfortable — changes she said, “…added a 14-page amendment that included unconstitutional fact findings (‘whereas clauses’), changed definitions, and introduced impractical mandates.”
Let me make clear here that I don’t believe in government mandating health, health and family choices such as pregnancy. So, I doubt I would have cared for the original S.C. Senate version of the bill any more than I do the final version.
I think Sen. Gustafson understands that we will agree to disagree on this matter, and that’s fine.
What is incredulous to me is that the KC GOP is, basically, wagging its finger at her for not voting for a version of the bill.
Wouldn’t the local Republican Party rather have had her vote for a bill that had a better chance of meeting S.C. Supreme Court scrutiny than the one with which they ended up?
In her statement to the C-I, Gustafson does not list out exactly what she objected to in the S.C. House amendment.
However, in a May 1 interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Gustafson said there were at least parts of the S.C. House version of the legislation based on male legislators’ erroneous beliefs about women and pregnancy, including the ridiculous idea that women know they are pregnant at the moment they conceive.
“We seem to have this stigma of discussing such things,” Gustafson said. “There should be no stigma. This is biology. If you’re not comfortable talking about, perhaps you shouldn’t be passing bills about it.”
I wholly agree. As a man, I may have opinions about pregnancy rights, but I shouldn’t be trying to impose those opinions on any woman through any means.
Gustafson also told Amanpour that the Senate version of the bill that she voted for was a good one, addressing issues the S.C. Supreme Court brought up when it shot down a previous, similar bill.
What they got back from the House was a “total abortion (ban) bill,” Gustafson said, something she said a majority of South Carolina citizens did not want.
But she also said she feels the six weeks it does include is the “perfect time” that suits everyone in the Republican Party.
Then, on May 24, the day before Gov. McMaster signed the bill, Gustafson was quoted along with her “Sister Senators” — she is one of only five women in the S.C. State Senate, a mix of Republicans and Democrats — in an NBC News story about passage of the bill. Gustafson and her four “sisters” all voted against the final version of the bill.
One of Gustafson’s fellow Republicans — I believe State Sen. Sandy Senn, Republican of Charleston and Dorchester counties — said the bill was “about controlling women.”
For her part, Gustafson said, “You do not have to be ugly to push your platform, to push your beliefs, to push your legislation. It doesn’t have to be contentious.”
Sen. Gustafson and I may disagree on a lot of things, but I totally agree with her on that.
We need more Republicans — heck, we need more politicians — like Gustafson in that respect.
And we need more women making these types of decisions than the boys down in Columbia.
Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.