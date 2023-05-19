CAMDEN — A funeral service for Dennis Allen Caulder, 80, will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at Hermitage Baptist Church with burial to follow in Malvern Hill Baptist Church cemetery. The Rev. Mark Hopkins will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Mr. Caulder passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Born in Lee County, he was a son of the late Allen Matthew Caulder and Rose Lee Johnson Caulder. Mr. Caulder retired from DuPont. He enjoyed hanging out in his “Dog House” and listening to records, especially Elvis.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Juanita Stevens Caulder; sons, David Caulder (Kathryn) of Camden, Wayne Caulder of Camden, and Michael Caulder of Camden; daughter, Peggy Broughton (Tim) of Cassatt; sisters, Faye Haynes of Camden, and Kaye Burt of Camden; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Susan Morris.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
May 19, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.