MURRELLS INLET — Ellen McLaurin DuRant, 64, passed away peacefully after a valiant battle and surrounded by her adoring family on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at her home in Murrells Inlet, S.C. She was born on July 29, 1958, in Columbia, S.C., to the late John Daniel McLaurin and Dorothy “Dot” Ouzts McLaurin.
Along with her parents, Ellen is reunited in passing with her son, Johnathan M. Whitaker.
Ellen was a hardworking woman with a heart of gold. Her passion for helping people led her to become a skilled cardiology nurse for many years. Ellen always made sure her family was well taken care of. In her free time, Ellen enjoyed cheering on the Clemson Tigers, traveling the country in the RV and time spent making memories with friends and family. She was a proud member of Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet. Above all else, Ellen loved her family with her whole heart. Her grandchildren were her world. She will be deeply missed as she was loved by all the lives she touched.
Left to cherish Ellen’s memory are her adoring husband, N. David DuRant Sr. of Murrells Inlet; daughter, Lexi Smith (Noah Destefano) of Murrells Inlet; grandchildren, Grayson Whitaker, Jordan Whitaker, Kennedy Whitaker, Cameron Destefano, and Xander Destefano; sister, Maryanne Norwood; brother, Mark Jedrewski and wife, Julie; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a large, loving, extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
The family will gather to greet friends on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Funeral Services in Celebration of Ellen’s life will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Belin UMC, 4182 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Burial will immediately follow within the church cemetery. The family will continue to celebrate Ellen’s life following the burial inside the Belin Family Life Center.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet (843-651-1440) is honored to assist the family.
June 30, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.