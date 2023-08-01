The Kershaw County Farmers Market (KCFM) is looking for votes. As part of National Farmers Market Week, coming up Aug. 6-12, the KCFM is seeking votes to be named the top most-endorsed farmers market in the country by the American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition.
According to Markets.Farmland.org, the contest will “recognize America’s favorite farmers markets … (with) total cash prizes have increased to $15,000 and that the top five markets in the United States that finish in the ‘People’s Choice’ category will receive an award. The breakdown of prize money is as follows: $5,000 for first, $2,500 for second, $1,500 for third, $750 for fourth, and $250 for fifth, plus $100 for first place in each state. These funds will be awarded to markets to go towards marketing, communications, and other needs that help expand the market’s reach and impact.”