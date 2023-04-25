By 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, there should have been no one left in Kershaw County with any doubt that the three-day Camden Burials event was anything less than a resounding success.
Were there tens or hundreds of thousands of people crowding the county last Thursday, Friday and Saturday? No. And, surely, no one truly expected there would be that many, even accounting for all three days.
Were there thousands? Assuredly. That was certainly evident Friday during the fantastic Ft. Jackson 282nd Army Band concert preceded by the amazing 18th century battle tactics demonstrated by The Old Guard.
It was evident as thousands of people lined Broad and DeKalb streets to watch the procession of the caissons carrying the Continentals’ caskets and the casket holding the Fraser Highlander. And those thousands crowded the grassy yard where — as retired Maj. Gen. Julian Burns so aptly noted ahead of Saturday’s funeral service at Bethesda Presbyterian Church — the 12 Continentals were reunited for the first time with their commanding officer, Gen. Johann de Kalb, who lay underneath the lawn’s obelisk.
And it was definitely evident at that afternoon’s battlefield ceremony under the longleaf pines off Flat Rock Road where thousands of people arranged themselves to pay tribute to these heroes from both sides of the Battle of Camden.
In truth, the numbers didn’t matter.
It was the collective heart that came with whatever number of people not only showed up for each part of the Camden Burials event, but flowed through the Kershaw-Cornwallis House to silently pay respects to the men and boys who died on Aug. 16, 1780.
While we certainly hope the weekend’s events brought heads to beds, foot traffic to stores, and dollars raised for organizers, that is only one measure of success and — no disrespect to anyone from any of those groups — not the most important.
“Success” in this sense is measured by the overwhelming satisfaction that we — citizens and organizers alike — did everything we could to honor the Camden 14 (even while we wait for the 14th to join them) so long after they were denied such respect. That satisfaction is joined by an equally overwhelming sense that these men and boys are reunited as comrades in arms regardless of which side for whom they fought.
They may not have been re-buried this weekend, but they will be re-buried. They may not be re-buried exactly from where they were exhumed, but they will be re-buried in a new, national cemetery to be created on the battlefield grounds.
So, to the S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust, Historic Camden and so many, many others, we say “thank you” for giving us all an experience we will remember for the rest of our lives — an experience that, at last, offered honor and respect to the Camden 14.
