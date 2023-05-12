When the Knights Hill community hosts May Day festivities in the Knights Hill Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, May 13, they will welcome the public in the spirit of their forefathers’ hospitality and aspirations which were celebrated in a major event on the exact spot 100 years ago this month.
In 1923, on the last day of May, the public was invited to witness an exciting step into the future for Knights Hill families — the dedication of a modern Rosenwald School to take the place of a small, outdated one. The ceremony, carried out by local and state dignitaries, was followed by a community picnic.
The invitation to attend the dedication appeared in the 1923 Camden Chronicle the week before the event, and will be shared and discussed further below in this column.
On Monday morning, husband Glen and I were greeted at the Knights Hill Park, 521 Knights Hill Road, Camden, beside Saint Paul United Methodist Church. We were there to converse in the park’s shelter and to take a tour with members of the community. We learned more about the upcoming festivities as well as the school that once stood there and, on our tour, Glen photographed area sites for documentary purposes.
Our discussions about the old school were especially animated upon learning that planning is underway for a Knights Hill oral history project to be conducted under the capable leadership of Gwen Shannon, so that the stories like those we were hearing will be preserved for others to learn as well. She told us that Todd Adams, research assistant at the Camden Archives, has already started a Knights Hill file there that she looks forward to their helping to fill.
The group was very pleased to learn about and to receive the copy we brought them of the 1923 newspaper article, unfamiliar to them, and by the time we left Knights Hill, Glen and I realized some important clues had been brought together that may help solve a mystery we encountered some time ago in our studies of Kershaw County history. Meanwhile, let’s look at the more immediate information we learned.
Saturday’s May Day funThis year’s May Day festivities on Saturday will re-inaugurate, after the COVID-19 hiatus, the annual Knights Hill community-wide tradition that began in 1979. This year’s coordination contact, Mae Frances Williams (803-432-5856) — whom we thank for the interest and the contacts made for our visit — was part of that original event 44 years ago.
Food vendors, music, crafts, games, and prizes are anticipated for old-time play and socializing. “Put away the devices and have fun playing,” Mrs. Williams said they hope to encourage children. The organizers look forward to teaching a new group how to wind the maypole, and some elders hope to give a hand again and enjoy helping.
In the earlier 1900s, many Kershaw County Schools yearly had maypole festivities as part of school year-endings, and the original Knights Hill festival drew on that custom and repeated it annually thereafter.
“Of course,” said Knights Hill historian Sue Jones, who herself spent her elementary years in the old Rosenwald building, “families were much larger then, and children were more numerous in the population.” She, too, hopes adults will bring their children to enjoy themselves in the space that evokes her numerous childhood memories, which she relates most interestingly along with other lore of community life. Before long, Lucille Allen also joined our group to collaborate in storytelling.
Each year a “King” and a “Queen” reign at the May Day festival, those positions being appointed to the eldest male and eldest female resident of the community. The honors continue to be held by nonagenarians Fred Carlos and Mary Brevard, of whom the organizers say approvingly, “Neither of them is eager to give up their crown!”
There is no charge to attend May Day, but any donations or proceeds from activities will gratefully go the Knights Hill Historic Preservation Board Inc., a registered non-profit benefiting the area’s park and community improvements and preservation. Board chairman is Arthur Robinson Jr., hard at work and jovial when we talked with him on the tour.
The Knights Hill Park, as part of the Kershaw County Park and Recreation Department, includes a playground, a ball field, and a basketball court, as well as a shelter with restroom and kitchen. Bill Robinson, busily working there himself, said a current goal is to develop a walking trail with lighting outside the present perimeter.
The 1922-23 school buildingThe century-old newspaper information Glen and I were investigating and brought to share with the Knights Hill group is best described by quoting it, below, from The Camden Chronicle, May 25, 1923:
Dedication of ScHoolThe public is cordially invited to attend the Dedicational Exercises of the Knights Hill Rosenwald School on May 31st, 1923, beginning at eleven o’clock.
Program
Music—America.
Invocation—Rev. Hilson.
Introductory remarks and History of School—I.B. English.
Short talks by the following—Rev. J.W. Boykin, Rev. B.F. Bradford, Pro. P.B. Mdodana, Dr. J.H. Thomas, Dr. J.P. Pickett, J.W. Aldrich, Attorney H.F. McGirt.
Music—Selected.
Special addresses by the following: I.S. Levy, Jr., Columbia, S.C.; Prof. W.L. Bryant, principal Clarendon Training School; J.B. Felton, State Agent for Negro Schools.
Music—Selected.
Speaker of the Day—Dr. Shaw R. Wilkinson, president of State A. and M. College, Orangeburg, S.C.
A tribute to Julius Rosenwald—by Little Gussie Boykin.
Remarks by Superintendent A.B. Murchison; Trustees of District No. 1; and Members of the County Board of Education.
A Community Picnic will be the closing feature of the occasion.
(Signed) Addie Sutton, Principal; E.F. McClester, Assistant, and Jeanes Industrial Teacher of Kershaw County. [End of quotation]
Persons familiar with local and state African American leadership history will recognize that participants in the dedication exercises were major educational, religious, professional, and political figures, some of whom can be identified by searching the index of the book, A History of Kershaw County. The only white participants spoke at the close, with a group of remarks by the county superintendent of education, along with unnamed trustees of District No. 1 (the Camden schools with which Knights Hill was grouped), and members of the county board of education.
The explanation of “Rosenwald school” is also found in A History of Kershaw County:
“The American clothier Julius Rosenwald, part-owner of [national] Sears, Roebuck and Company, in 1917 began the Rosenwald Fund for philanthropic purposes. In part the organization provided matching funds that helped build more than five thousand schools, shops, and dormitories for teachers to improve African Americans’ education. Records at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama identify the eight Kershaw County schools that had received grants by 1925: Jackson High, Knights Hill, Mickle, Prince Edward (a joint school with Lancaster County), St. Matthew(s), Shepard, Swift Creek, and Wood schools. Later in the decade Lugoff, Mt. Joshua, Mt. Zion, and Red Hill schools also received grants, as did another joint school, Lancaster County’s Kershaw. In 1930-31 the last local Rosenwald grant went to Kirkland School.”
The same source also explains public school influences of Jeanes teachers and of educators like Jackson High Principal Mdodana, as well as total amounts raised for Rosenwald schools in the county from Rosenwald, from black and white donations, and from public budget funds. Interested readers can pursue topics like these further.
A mystery under studyDespite the degree of attention given to the Knights Hill School, no image of that building has been identified in the many photographs of Rosenwald Schools in the South Carolina Archives or Tuskegee Institute files. When we were writing A History of Kershaw County, we had been told that the old Knights Hill School had been torn down. We later were told that the dilapidated building had in fact been removed to private property a short distance away, but out of sight and of memory of location. One informant speculated it had probably collapsed in the woods somewhere once moved.
More lately we heard that timber cutting had made some old buildings visible from the road again, and a few who remembered the old school had recognized it as one of the shabby buildings now standing in the cut-over field. We were eager for confirmation for we also found that, in the files of official photos of South Carolina Rosenwald schools, one record that a still-unidentified photo (not shown online with identified photos) is simply marked “McKnight” with no reference to place.
We will be seeking archival advice to learn if remaining architectural details of the building Glen photographed on our Knights Hill tour match the “McKnight” photo in their files. Anyone hearing Sue Jones’s details of that building would not doubt that she knows of what she speaks recalling her six years there beginning in the early1950s.
For example, she told us: “In first and second grade (they were taught together in the same room) my teacher was Fannie Truesdale. She was the mother of the [local] dentist. In third and fourth grade I had Bessie Mae Murray. In fifth and sixth grade, [musician] Billy Shepherd’s mother, Miriam, was my teacher. They were good teachers. Mrs. Truesdale and Mrs. Shepherd were sisters and daughters of the Rev. J.W. Boykin, preacher at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Camden.” The Rev. Boykin was a speaker at the 1923 school dedication.
Mrs. Jones continued: “A teacher got here at 8:00 to open up the school, but we students who lived and walked here came on earlier and would pick up cuckleburrs [large pine cones, she explained, picking up some big ones to show us and explaining “bigger than these”]. Someone would go on inside and start up a fire in the pot-belly stove. To get inside, someone stood on the shoulders of the tallest person there and shoved up the window. We did not have to chop wood. Cuckleburrs make a good fire in a pot-belly stove and we’d be warm when the teacher got there to start school. Our teachers lived in town, but when one couldn’t come we had a substitute who lived in Knights Hill and she came on and made do for us. She was Lillian Williams. We had three teachers.”
Also, Mrs. Jones said, “We never had a hot lunch, no lunchroom, and we always walked to school. Rain or snow, we had school and we walked. Mama put something like a sweet potato in a bag and that was lunch. Outside we all loved the hickernut (hickory nut) tree cause we could pick them up and crack them open (with a brick) and get something to eat if you had a pin or a nail to pick it with. We liked doing that.”
Note to other readersTo the reader of this column who inquired about Cassatt’s Hickman School, it may be misrecorded on some records as “Nickmas.” We have not found either school listed as a Rosenwald School.
To the reader who inquired about a Rosenwald School at Stoneboro, it may be in Lancaster County records and not in Kershaw County. Could it have any connection with the “Prince Edward” border school between the counties?
To both of you, we will continue to look, and you do the same.
If you wish to update information or comment on this column, email me at kershawcountyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
(Joan A. Inabinet and L. Glen Inabinet are authors of A History of Kershaw County (2011) and The World of Jak Smyrl (2020). Today’s column was written by Joan A. Inabinet. It was made available by the Kershaw County Historical Society to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.)