We broke the news Thursday of Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan’s response to allegations made in a lawsuit filed on behalf of the parents of a 15-year-old boy who died as a result of a boating collision on the Wateree River on May 5.
Today, we follow-up with even more about the case, combining information we reported Thursday with more information provided by Boan on Friday.
The lawsuit, filed June 26, names the two young men who each piloted the boats that collided. It also names five “Jane Doe” entities the lawsuit only identifies as gas stations or convenience stores that allegedly sold alcohol to one of the young men despite his being under 21.
It does, however, not name as defendants Boan, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), or two deputies Boan identified as having responded to Patriots Landing to assist other responders. It does not name Kershaw County Coroner David West as a defendant. It does not identify members of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) nor the agency itself as defendants.
The lawsuit identifies West as one of the defendant’s grandfathers, something the C-I has been able to confirm.
The suit makes a number allegations concerning West, the deputies and even DNR in relation to action, or the lack of action, taken at Patriots Landing after the boats returned there.
Our job here at the C-I isn’t to judge the merits of a case, whether criminal or civil. It is to report the allegations, any responses to those allegations, and to ask questions on the public’s behalf.
Why did Sheriff Boan wait so long to make any statements about the case between May 5 and Thursday? Because it’s not his case. He said he only responded Thursday because of criminal allegations the lawsuit made concerning his deputies, his office and West — a lawsuit that didn’t even name them as defendants.
So, we ask more questions. And we want to make clear, we are asking the following questions of the attorneys representing the victim’s family, not the family members themselves. As Boan does in our article, we have nothing but sympathy for them. Even a month later, we are sure they are still grieving. Most of us cannot imagine such a loss.
Still... Why was the lawsuit filed before DNR or the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had the chance to announce their findings in the case? Why does the lawsuit make allegations about West and the deputies but not name them as defendants? Why not name the five gas station/convenience stores they believe sold alcohol to one of the under-21 defendants? Why does the lawsuit claim that the computer-assisted dispatch, or CAD, report from May 5 shows that West “was one of the first people on scene,” when that CAD report actually appears to show he didn’t arrive until 17 minutes after the victim was pronounced deceased?
We’re not concluding that any of what the lawsuit says is false; we just have questions.
The attorneys supplied us with a statement basically stating that they would not comment on “case strategy,” which is certainly their right. However, that still leaves these questions unanswered.
And we do want to publish those answers.
When we first learned about the tragedy on the river, we followed our standard operating procedure: We called the coroner. When we did, we did not know that West was one of the defendant’s grandfathers. He provided us with what we needed for our report, but then made it clear he did not actually conduct the investigation himself because of that conflict of interest. He said DNR would be investigating and that the autopsy would be conducted in Newberry County.
Since that time, we had been waiting for DNR to provide us with a final report. We didn’t even report on the lawsuit until Thursday because we were still waiting on the DNR report.
Why? Because we wanted to report the whole story, to provide the public with as much context as possible. We only published Thursday’s breaking news and are publishing today’s story because of Boan’s response to the suit.
Otherwise, we would still be waiting.
It’s always better to provide more information than feed the rumor mill, or even repeat allegations without context.
We’d rather be right about a story than rush to be the first to publish it. And if that means that there was wrong-doing, we will publish that, too — when, and if, the time is right.
YESTERYEAR UMP
The Warrens purchased Turn of the Page in 1995 from previous owner Joe Hick, who opened the store in Springdale Plaza some 12 years ago. They moved the store to 1010 Broad St. one week after Christmas 2001. They had hoped to lower their overhead costs and benefit from a resurgent downtown business district.
“Unfortunately, even with slightly larger floor space, things didn’t work out that way,” said Warren.
For a dozen years, Turn of the Page has fed the reading appetites of Camden and Kershaw County. Warren’s philosophy has been variety over quantity, maintaining a wider selection of titles rather than more copies of fewer books.
They also had the ability to order books they didn’t have in stock.
“Customers have never been upset that we didn’t have a particular book on hand,” said Warren. “They were always very patient waiting for titled they’d ordered to come in.”
Turn of the Page’s selections have included a wide range reading material, from autobiographies to classics and best-sellers to books of local and regional interest.
“We’ve also been one of the few places where students have been able to find books on their reading lists,” said Warren.
Life won’t stop for the Warren family, which lives in Sumter. Warren’s husband is a district manager for SuperPetz, and they have five children ranging from elementary school age to graduate school.