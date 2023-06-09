The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a retired Camden Police Department (CPD) officer on Wednesday with second-degree assault and battery as well as misconduct in office in connection with a November 2019 trespassing case.
SLED identified the officers as James Christopher Steele, 50, of Bethune, and that he had been booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center. Jail records available that afternoon showed that he had yet to have bond set on the charges.
According to a pair of SLED warrants, the alleged assault took place at the Mona Lisa Motel while Steele “and another CPD officer investigated a trespassing complaint against the (victim).”
Allegedly, according to the warrants, Steele “intentionally punch(ed) the victim … on the left side of his face with a closed fist, which contained Steele’s handcuffs.”
Although the alleged assault took place on the Mona Lisa’s property, it did not start there, according to the C-I‘s copy of the original Nov. 24, 2019, incident report. In that report, written by the other officer, they responded to the now closed Huddle House on DeKalb Street because the victim — the suspect of that report, who was 28 at the time — had come on to the restaurant’s property despite having an active trespass notice for that location.
The man had allegedly gotten into a verbal altercation with an employee at the front door. When the officer arrived, the man walked over to them and they tried to place him under arrest. However, the man snatched away from them and began running toward the motel.
The officer got in their patrol car and drove over to the motel, where the young man was apparently staying. He allegedly ran away from the motel as well, but then headed back and ran to his room. The officer said they instructed him several times to stop and finally got him to sit on the ground.
By this time, Steele had arrived on the scene, according to the report. The other officer wrote that Steele told the man he was under arrest. The man allegedly responded by crossing his legs and holding onto his ankles, and then began to actively resist being arrested. The reporting officer said Steele attempted to place the man in handcuffs, but that the subject rolled over and pulled away multiple times. The other officer said they were able to place on handcuff on the man, but that he grabbed their other hand, in which they were holding the other, open handcuff.
They said that they and Steele ordered the man multiple times to let go. He reportedly did, but then allegedly continued to resist. At that point, the other officer wrote in their report, Steele sprayed the subject with pepper spray to get him under control. The man rolled over onto his stomach, allowing the other officer to finish handcuffing him before being taken to jail.
There was no mention of the man being struck by either Steele or the other officer in the report. However, SLED’s warrants claim that the incident was captured on body-worn cameras.
The CPD’s report indicated the agency charged the man with trespassing after notice, possession of drug paraphernalia (a glass pipe), and resisting arrest. However, the C-I could find no listing of any charges against the man filed in 2019 by any agency on the Fifth Judicial Circuit’s online public index for Kershaw County.
The online court records do show the man has other pending charges against him, including three for resisting arrest in connection with June 2020, October 2020, and May 2021 arrests involving the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. The May 2021 arrest also resulting in a pending charge for threatening the life of a public employee. Most of the man’s other charges involve public disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Interim CPD Chief Darren Norris issued a statement on Wednesday acknowledging Steele had been charged, but also pointing out that Steele was already retired from the department when the charges were filed. He said Steele surrendered himself to authorities at the jail.
Norris is serving in an interim position while the city of Camden continues a national search for a permanent chief. He stepped into the position earlier this year after long-time chief Joe Floyd retired.
“As this incident transpired prior to my tenure with the (department) under the previous administration, I was not involved in the original investigation of the incident, which was conducted in 2019,” Norris said. “However, I assure the public that the Camden Police Department immediately facilitated the transfer of all relevant information to SLED, the designated investigating agency.”
The C-I is not using the man’s name because he is considered a victim in connection with Steele’s charges.