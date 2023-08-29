Editor’s note: The town of Bethune recently provided meeting minutes for all of Bethune Town Council’s 2023 meetings. The last time the town did so was in March for the minutes of its February meeting. Therefore, the following provides highlights from across the remaining meetings. A meeting scheduled for July 13 was cancelled due to a lack of a quorum. As Bethune Town Council has five members, three must be in attendance in order to make a quorum. Minutes from council’s Aug. 10 meeting were not included.
March 9, Regular MeetingMayor Susan Trimnal Holley reminded those present of a then-upcoming Kershaw County Clean Community Commission spring litter pick-up event for March 25 with those wishing to participate meeting at the former Bethune Elementary School at 7 a.m.
Council approved a proclamation designating the month of March as Women’s History Month.
Council unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance entering into several agreements relating to local revenue collections with the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC).
March 20, Public Hearing/FOIA records requestsTwo residents spoke, including Paul Scott, who asked for an explanation of the ordinance. Holley explained that it was meant to bring the town in compliance with the current S.C. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) law, which allows for fee payments for requested public information and that the fee schedule is attached to the ordinance. Chris Johnson asked if the FOIA charges could be one line item. Holley explained that it could not be because the town must show what is being charged.
Council unanimously passed second/final reading of the ordinance.
March 28, Budget Work SessionHolley reported that an audit for the Fiscal Year 2022 was still in progress and was taking longer since it covered two different town administrators and staff. In addition, while the court account audit was quick due to no court taking place for months, the water was taking longer due to being heavily audited.
In addition, the auditor was making software adjustments, but said that a simple budget that was used for Fiscal Year 2023 should also work for Fiscal Year 2024.
Holley then presented information including copies of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, bank deposits, bank statement and a typed copy of the salary paid to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) from July 2022 to January 2023.
The numbers of the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget were then discussed, with April 18 being set as the date to review the discussed changes, which included but were not limited to matters relating to the KCSO contract, increasing municipal court account funds, a 2% hospitality tax, town clerk salaries, and the sale of a police car.
April 13, Regular MeetingCouncil officially welcomed Robin Hayes as the full-time town clerk, having started in February.
Council unanimously approved a resolution designating April 2023 as Fair Housing Month.
Council also unanimously approved second/final reading of the MASC agreement ordinance.
April 18, Budget Work SessionPaul Scott, of Old Man Landscaping, presented a written proposal showing an increase for contracted services. Council considered a $200 increase in monthly pay for mowing, weed trimming and edging to $1,500 per month; and a $250 increase for tree trimming to $750 per year. Scott had proposed a rate of $400 per month for mowing and general landscaping at the former Bethune school property, which is currently not under contract for landscaping services. Council also discussed purchasing a commercial edger for $3,000.
May 11, Regular Meeting
During public forum, Councilman John Heflin acknowledged the passing of two long-time Bethune citizens, including former Kershaw County Library (KCL) Bethune Branch librarian Barbara Huckabee, and former town councilman Merrill Brown, who was also a Bethune Lions Club member and board of directors for Sandhills Telephone.
Also during public forum, Holley introduced then Bishopville Mayor-elect Luke Giddings, who took office in June.
Holley also recognized law enforcement officers in attendance for a “meet and greet,” and thanked Sheriff Lee Boan, sheriff’s deputies, and city of Camden police officers in attendance.
Council then unanimously approved proclaiming May as National Police Month. Boan followed up by speaking briefly about four deputies who have died in the line of during the sheriff’s office’s history and provided a flyer about them.
Council also unanimously voted to present a proclamation recognize the KCSO’s CORE Team during the month of May.
In addition, council unanimously proclaimed May as Mental Health Month. This was followed by Boan discussing a new joint KCSO and Camden Police Department mental health position, staffed by Christina Miller from the S.C. Department of Mental Health as needed for mental health-related services related to suicide attempts, overdoses, and officer counseling.
Council also unanimously passed a resolution accepting a community impact grant and community impact agreement for the town’s water tank rehabilitation project. Council thanked Town Attorney Stephen Smoak, S.C. House Representatives Cody Mitchell, Ritchie Yow, and Will Wheeler, and S.C. Sen. Thomas McElveen for their assistance in obtaining the funding.
Finally, Heflin reported that he had received official work that the next area bridge dedication would be in honor of Aaron Hough.
May 18, Called Budget MeetingBethune resident Gary Fisher asked how franchise fees affect citizens and why there are two town clerks. Holley said the franchise fees provides income for town operations. She also explained that the two clerk positions were necessary due to a separation of duties concerning the town-owned water system, issuing permits, issuing business licenses, bookkeeping, and general office duties.
Several changes to the Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget were discussed, and then council unanimously passed first reading of the budget ordinance.
June 8, Regular MeetingDuring public forum, Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Kinard reported on a recent Women’s Leadership Summit, and offered the possibility of schedule fall edition of the summit in Bethune.
KCL Bethune Branch Manager Jill Fleischman promoted the summer reading program, which launched two days later. Fleischman also reminded citizens that the branch is open Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
She also reported on the then-upcoming “Let Freedom Ring” Festival and Bethune High School reunion, both set for July 1, and a Back to School Bash scheduled for July 25.
Holley announced the Bethune Water Company had sent out S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Services (DHEC) letters concerning backflow prevention to all water customers, who did not need to do anything at that time. She said a public hearing with DHEC officials would be held at a later date.
After returning from an executive session, council voted unanimously to have Holley enter into negotiations with Community Design Solutions regarding a contract to develop a town master plan.
June 16, Budget Public Hearing/VoteDuring the June 8 meeting, Holley announced there would be a municipal budget hearing and second/final vote on the budget on June 16. No one signed up to speak during the public hearing, and council unanimously passed second/final reading of the budget ordinance, which was attached to the minutes of the meeting.
The balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2024 stands at $399,591, an $80,730, or increase from Fiscal Year 2023, a 25% increase. On the revenue side, the largest projected increase is in business license fees. In Fiscal Year 2023, the town budgeted $15,000 to such revenue, but is projecting $92,000 for Fiscal Year 2024 — a $77,000 increase. The next largest projected increase is in building permits/fees, which were budgeted at $2,000 for Fiscal Year 2023, but are now projected to bring in $7,000 for Fiscal Year 2024.
For general fund expenditures, the budget shows three items that were not included in Fiscal Year 2023 at all. One expenditure, but split into two lines, total $7,000 marked “Safebuilt (15% town portion)” and “Safebuilt (85% Safebuilt portion). Another, $850 expenditure is marked for “Tritek Fire Monitoring.”
Other increases appear to spread throughout the expenditure side of the general fund.
The overall increase to the near-$400,000 mark comes despite an elimination of the now-completed Americans with Disability Act upgrades to Bethune Town Hall, which cost more than $14,000 in Fiscal Year 2023, and a large reduction in tourism and recreation expenditures from more than $25,000 in Fiscal Year 2023 to just $5,000 for Fiscal Year 2024.
Municipal court fines are projected to bring in $15,000 in Fiscal Year 2024, a slight reduction from the previous year. The judge’s annual salary is being increased from $5,400 to $11,860, but is being offset by the elimination of a municipal clerk salary of $7,200.
The victim’s advocate revenue is being increased from $300 to $1,500 in order to cover fees being paid to the KCSO for its victims’ advocate services.
The town’s water budget is being decreased from $262,360 in Fiscal Year 2023 to $258,848 for the new fiscal year. The biggest increase on the revenue side is coming from a closing out of a “Water Works Money Market” line item. In Fiscal Year 2023, revenue from this line was $64,384; it will be increased to $165,327. However, water revenue is being projected to decrease from $95,000 to $87,000, thus reducing the overall revenue.
There are very few changes in water utility expenditures. The largest increase in expenses will be in reference to the capital reserve, which will grow from $43,286 in Fiscal Year 2023 to $148,124 in Fiscal Year 2024. That is mitigated somewhat to balance the fund by decreases in chemical treatment costs, postage and office expenses, and the elimination of a small annual bank fee.