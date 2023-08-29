Editor’s note: The town of Bethune recently provided meeting minutes for all of Bethune Town Council’s 2023 meetings. The last time the town did so was in March for the minutes of its February meeting. Therefore, the following provides highlights from across the remaining meetings. A meeting scheduled for July 13 was cancelled due to a lack of a quorum. As Bethune Town Council has five members, three must be in attendance in order to make a quorum. Minutes from council’s Aug. 10 meeting were not included.

March 9, Regular MeetingMayor Susan Trimnal Holley reminded those present of a then-upcoming Kershaw County Clean Community Commission spring litter pick-up event for March 25 with those wishing to participate meeting at the former Bethune Elementary School at 7 a.m.