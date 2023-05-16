Whether it was meant to be or not, Lugoff-Elgin sent a clear message to South Florence that it was a different team on Saturday than it was the previous Saturday morning.
Traveling to Florence and having to defeat the Lady Bruins twice in order to advance into this week’s 4A Lower State softball finals, the Lady Demons made up for a third round loss to SF by returning the favor Saturday by a 12-0 score.
L-E (15-10) headed back to South Florence on Monday for the 4A Bracket 1 title with the winner advancing into the best-of-three Lower State finals against West Florence. A Lady Demon victory on Monday would have them hosting the series opener at Shelby Miles Memorial Field on Wednesday.
Having trailed SD, 8-2, before mounting a comeback only to fall short in a 10-8 setback a week earlier, Jessica Fry’s charges never fell behind this time around. The visitors scored twice in the top of the first before adding a pair in the third.
A one-run fourth was followed by three in the fifth and four more in the sixth in a game halted by the 10-run rule after six innings of play.
Reece Pickett was the beneficiary of the 12-hit — — 11 singles — — offensive outburst as the junior right-hander went all six frames, allowing three hits while fanning six batters in the shutout.
L-E used some erratic pitching to push the first two runs across as both leadoff batter Aubre Moore and Maren Cox, who follows in the order, were both hit by pitches to start the game. Moore scored the decisive run on Mallory Branham’s single to right while an Ella Sheorn single to left plated Cox for the quick 2-0 lead.
Two frames later, Branham led off with a single to right followed by a Sheorn single to left. A Lexie Staout sacrifice fly to center brought Branham across while Sheorn scored the fourth run in a passed ball.
Moore made it 5-0 in the top of the fourth as she singled and later scored on a passed ball.
The Lady Demon rally in the third started with a Camryn Jordan one-out single followed by Kayley Lynch reaching on an error. With two gone a Moore single loaded the bases for Cox, who drew a walk before both Pickett and Branham worked their way to bases-loaded walks to hike the lead to 8-0.
The guests made sure this noon start would not extend into the late afternoon by closing things by hanging up a four-spot in the sixth.
Stout smacked a leadoff single to right to touch things off before taking both third and scoring on a wild pitch.
With one gone, Lynch walked before Ashley Dooley singled. A Moore double to the gap in right center brought in Lynch with the 10th run. A passed ball allowed Dooley to score, making it 11-0, before Moore sprinted home with the final run of the afternoon on a wild pitch.
L-E scored its 12 runs on as many hits with Moore and Branham having three-hit games while Sheorn and Stout each had a pair. Moore also scored four times in the rout.