A high speed chase through three counties resulted in the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arresting two men with extensive criminal histories on Thursday. One of the men, Van Lydell Starling, 45, of Lugoff, was out on bond in connection with a 2021 attempted murder case. The other, Demetrius Raymond McIlwain, 49, also of Lugoff, was also out on bond on narcotics, firearms, and sex offender registry violation from March and May of this year.
According to a combination of a KCSO Facebook post and incident report, early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office’s special response and narcotics teams executed a search warrant at a home on Green Hill Road in Lugoff. Agents knew this was Starling’s home and they entered through the front door. As they did so, a subject — later identified as Starling — ran out the back door and could be heard running through the woods toward Chickadee Lane. Before deputies, including a K9 unit, could catch him, Starling made it to another nearby known drug house, got in a silver Mercedes with several other subjects. At that point, the subjects took off at a high rate of speed with deputies pursuing.
Agents chased the Mercedes down Green Hill Road to Whiting Way and made a left toward I-20, but pulled into the Waffle House on U.S. 601 South. Starling exited the Mercedes and fled on foot as the car took off again. Some deputies captured Starling a short time later and brought him back to the Green Hill Road residence.
Meanwhile, other deputies followed the Mercedes.
That part of the chase ended up on I-20 toward Richland County, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. Richland County deputies joined in the chase to and then onto I-77 north toward Fairfield County. The chase ended in the county with further assistance from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries or property damage were reported.
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan confirmed McIlwain was found to be the Mercedes’ driver. Boan said two others in the vehicle, whom he identified as women, were not charged.
“This pursuit ended successfully due to the great multi-jurisdictional communications of our dispatchers and our great working relationships with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. A lesson to criminals: justice does not stop at county lines,” Boan said on Facebook.
Deputies took Starling back to the residence and found four firearms and a quantity of cocaine in his bedroom. They charged him with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted person and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A magistrate judge denied bond on all four of the firearms charges, and set bond for the cocaine charge at $30,000.
Deputies also charged McIlwain with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon., as well as one count each of failing to stop for blue lights, fentanyl possession, and possession of a Schedule I-V narcotic. A magistrate judge set a total bond of $22,000 for McIlwain’s charges.
Both men were still being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center as of Sunday afternoon. During a brief interview Monday morning, Boan said that his office is working with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and having Starling’s and McIlwain’s previous bonds revoked.
It was two years ago July 7 that Starling and his cousin, Keyon, were named as the suspects in the attempted murder of a 28-year-old man on the 600 block of Wildwood Lane. The KCSO said the shooting was not random — that the Starlings and the victim knew each other and that deputies found not only bullet shell casings at the scene, but illegal drugs.
Keyon Starling turned himself in a few days later. Initially denied bond, on Jan. 23, Circuit Court Judge Robert Hood set bond at $200,000 surety with electronic monitoring, no direct or indirect contact with the victim or his family, no contact with his cousin, and that he was to remain house arrest with travel only for medical or legal purposes. It was unclear if the bond had ever been paid, but Kenyon Starling is not listed as being held at the county jail.
Van Starling was not arrested for the 2021 attempted murder until later in the month, being picked up by a S.C. State Law Enforcement (SLED) fugitive task force team at a flea market in Florence where he was working.
Like his cousin, Van Starling’s bond was originally denied, but on Sept. 2, 2022, now retired Circuit Court Judge L. Casey Manning set bond at $150,000, which was paid Sept. 9, 2022, with the only conditions that he be under electronic monitoring and that he have no contact with the attempted murder victim.
Starling’s criminal record in Kershaw County goes back to the 1990s with convictions for assault and battery with intent to kill, resisting arrest (multiple), escaping from custody, possession of a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun (twice), failing to stop for blue lights, and voluntary manslaughter (originally charged with murder).
Starling has a number of pending charges against him in addition to the attempted murder charge, including failing to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, and malicious injury to animals or property.
McIlwain’s Kershaw County criminal record also dates back to the 1990s.
Back in February of this year, deputies went to a Koon Court residence in Lugoff to search for a suspect — not McIlwain — in a domestic violence case that had allegedly taken place at the Love’s Travel Center near Elgin. Deputies happened to spot McIlwain in a Dodge Ram with the engine running. During the encounter, McIlwain allegedly refused to follow any commands from deputies and, ultimately, put the truck in gear and sped off, only to strike a tree a short distance away. Despite the short chase, McIlwain managed to get away on foot.
Despite leaving Kershaw County, SLED managed to track McIlwain to Aiken about a week or so later thanks to data from an ankle monitor even after the battery died. That arrest led to his pending narcotics and firearm charges.
The sex offender registry violation is from May 2020. His listing on the registry is the result of being convicted in 1994 of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
McIlwain’s criminal history also includes convictions for assault and battery with intent to kill, second-degree burglary, larceny, malicious to injury to animals or property, and numerous fraudulent check charges.