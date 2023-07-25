A high speed chase through three counties resulted in the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arresting two men with extensive criminal histories on Thursday. One of the men, Van Lydell Starling, 45, of Lugoff, was out on bond in connection with a 2021 attempted murder case. The other, Demetrius Raymond McIlwain, 49, also of Lugoff, was also out on bond on narcotics, firearms, and sex offender registry violation from March and May of this year.

According to a combination of a KCSO Facebook post and incident report, early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office’s special response and narcotics teams executed a search warrant at a home on Green Hill Road in Lugoff. Agents knew this was Starling’s home and they entered through the front door. As they did so, a subject — later identified as Starling — ran out the back door and could be heard running through the woods toward Chickadee Lane. Before deputies, including a K9 unit, could catch him, Starling made it to another nearby known drug house, got in a silver Mercedes with several other subjects. At that point, the subjects took off at a high rate of speed with deputies pursuing.