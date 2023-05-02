The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees will have a short agenda for tonight’s meeting.
First up, the board will consider a facility waiver for Patterson School of Dance to utilize Lugoff-Elgin High School’s auditorium for a two-day dance recital on June 9 and 10. If approved, the waiver would reduce the rental fee in half.
Following the meeting’s public forum section, trustees will go over a board goal marked “Elementary foreign language,” with possible action after the discussion.
Aside from board chairman and superintendent report’s the only other business before the board is a possible executive session to discuss employment matters. The board may vote on those matters afterward.
Today’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Kershaw County School District office, 2029 West DeKalb St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It also may be watched live by visiting www.kcsdschools.net/live.