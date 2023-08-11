An 18-year-old man already named as a potential suspect and a 23-year-old suspected accomplice will be charged in connection with the July 14 Freedom First Outfitters burglary in east Camden during which 10 Glock handguns were stolen.
Late last month, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan alerted the Chronicle-Independent to the arrest of Joshua Adam King, 18, and that he was being held in Morganton, N.C., on $200,000 bond for charges stemming from a case in that jurisdiction. According to an online list of detainees maintained by the Burke County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office and city of Morganton Department of Public Safety, King is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, likely due to the type of firearm he allegedly used; and one count each of discharging a weapon into a dwelling or moving vehicle; breaking/entering a building that is a place of worship; and breaking/entering an automobile, trailer, boat, aircraft or watercraft.
In addition to King, the KCSO is naming Carlton Javius Fuller, 23, also of North Carolina, as the other suspect in the Freedom First burglary. In a statement sent to the media on Wednesday morning, Boan said the KCSO plans to charge both men with second-degree (violent) burglary, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle, and criminal conspiracy.
The Burke County/Morganton website contained a long list of charges against Fuller, although it was not clear at press time whether or not all of the charges are connected to the same case as the one involving King, or from some other or even multiple cases. They include at least one charge of resisting arrest, being intoxicated and disruptive, assaulting a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, assault on a governmental officer or employee, communicating threats, burglary, reckless driving, and probation violations.
Fuller is being held on a total of $1.065 million bond, including $750,000 for the burglary charge and $250,000 for discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
“The KCSO will have to wait in line behind multiple North Carolina agencies and the ATF (U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) to serve our warrants at a later date,” Boan said. “I am very proud of our investigative division’s hard work and cooperation with multiple other agencies in getting these criminals off the streets. Two states are safer today because of this law enforcement teamwork.”
Boan added that, at this time, they do not believe King and Fuller are connected to a second burglary involving guns at the Pawn It Fast on U.S. 1 South in Lugoff that took place less than a week later on July 20.