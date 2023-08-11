An 18-year-old man already named as a potential suspect and a 23-year-old suspected accomplice will be charged in connection with the July 14 Freedom First Outfitters burglary in east Camden during which 10 Glock handguns were stolen.

Late last month, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan alerted the Chronicle-Independent to the arrest of Joshua Adam King, 18, and that he was being held in Morganton, N.C., on $200,000 bond for charges stemming from a case in that jurisdiction. According to an online list of detainees maintained by the Burke County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office and city of Morganton Department of Public Safety, King is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, likely due to the type of firearm he allegedly used; and one count each of discharging a weapon into a dwelling or moving vehicle; breaking/entering a building that is a place of worship; and breaking/entering an automobile, trailer, boat, aircraft or watercraft.