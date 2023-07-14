It’s not the lead of today’s county crime report, but if you read through it, you’ll come across an item about the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office recently filing nine incident reports — all on Pine Valley Drive in the Elgin area — regarding car break-ins. Although we didn’t mention it in the write-up, several of those vehicles were listed as at least possibly being unlocked when the suspects, whoever they are, stole a few things from some of the vehicles.
In countless other crime reports we’ve published during the Chronicle-Independent‘s many years, including this year, we’ve often noted victims’ vehicles were unlocked. There have been many cases — especially cases involving multiple vehicles in one neighborhood or nearby neighborhoods — where doorbell cams and other security cameras have recorded suspects tugging on door handles to find unlocked cars, trucks and vans to go through. They skip the locked ones; they’re too much trouble.
Yes, there are still times when we report about “smash and grabs” where a suspect uses something (a rock, brick, or some kind of tool) to smash out a window and get into an otherwise locked vehicle. However, there seem to be more and more cases of unlocked vehicles being robbed than locked ones these days.
In other words, the good old days are gone.
Gone are the days where we could park the car in our own driveways and leave the doors unlocked. Gone, also, are the days when we could leave any of the doors to our homes unlocked. Those days aren’t just gone, they are long gone. We would say it has been decades since anyone could do that with any realistic sense that their car wouldn’t be rifled through or even stolen, or their homes robbed.
Even if you have modern security installed, you need to make sure it’s activated. For example, many cars won’t start unless the key (or key fob) is nearby, but if you haven’t locked the car in the first place, that’s not going to stop someone from stealing whatever you might have inside.
And that brings up another point. Don’t leave anything important in your vehicle. If something valuable isn’t left in your car, then it can’t be stolen from your car. We see too many reports of wallets, cash, IDs, keys, cell phones, tablets, laptops and even firearms stolen from vehicles because that’s where the victims left them.
Of course, no matter what we do, determined thieves will find ways to break into cars and houses and steal things. That doesn’t mean we have to make it easy for them.
We know it seems unfair that in our relatively “small” communities of Kershaw County that we have to worry about such things. But we do.
We urge everyone to be smart: Don’t leave valuables in your car. Make sure security features are active. Lock your car every time you get out, whether it’s for the night or for just a few minutes.
These steps are worth it if it keeps even one thief from stealing what belongs to you.