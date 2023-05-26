Camden residents can expect to see slightly higher water, sewer and electric rates in the next fiscal year, according to city officials working on the new budget. The city found itself in dire financial straits nearly two years ago when the cost to purchase power skyrocketed, increasing approximately 35 percent, catching city leaders unprepared.

For nearly a year, the city absorbed the extra cost of purchasing power, pulling money from its reserve fund balance, before finally having to pass it on to customers in the form of a rate increase and a fuel adjustment surcharge.

The current budget reflects some measures city staff implemented to begin addressing those financial issues and leaders say they are now having to make even more tough decisions to get the city back on secure financial footing.

City Administrator Jon Rorie presented a proposed balanced budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 of $54.72 million to members of city council at a lengthy Tuesday meeting, going over the utility and general fund revenues and expenses in detail, including increases in personnel costs and benefits the city is responsible for covering.

Rorie broke down the numbers for council, telling them the impact of all the proposed rate increases on an “average” customer would be between $472-$546 annually, or approximately $39-$45 per month, depending on usage of the city’s utilities. The utility rates have not been raised since 2015.

He noted $449,307 is being pulled from the fund balance to balance the proposed FY 24 budget. “You can’t appropriate fund balance for ongoing expenses but you can appropriate it for one-time expenses,” he told council.

Rorie noted that will drop the fund balance, which was $10 million a little over two year ago, to $6.35 million. “This is doable,” he said. “We have a balanced budget but you can’t do this year after year after year; it doesn’t work…You’re just kicking the can down the road and if you keep doing that, you’re going to be right back in the position we’ve found ourselves in.”

The administrator said current utility rates simply will not generate sufficient revenue to satisfy the city’s annual operating expenses, capital requirements, debt service and operating reserve requirements in FY 2024 and beyond.

Rorie said the city’s top priority, and also a budget policy, is to maintain existing service levels in all divisions and departments. “It’s pretty simple,” he said. “A baseline should be set and serve as a point of departure for subsequent budget discussions…Any additional services above the baseline should be fully funded at the time of adoption of the annual budget and ongoing funding sources shall be clearly identified.”

The administrator went over a water, sewer and electric rate study prepared by Raftelis Financial Consultants with the goal of creating a five to 10 year plan of ensuring financial stability and viability in the utility fund. The study also makes recommendations concerning capital repair and replacement, system improvement and expansion, future rate increases, among other things.

“Under a status quo in which utility revenues are not increased, the utilities will be put in a challenging financial situation over the planning horizon as the utilities would run annual deficits, deplete all fund balances and reserves, and fail to meet target debt service coverage,” the study reads.

The study and Rorie’s budget presentation can be found on the city’s website at cityofcamden.org

Raftelis recommended 20 percent rate increases for water and sewer and 12.5 percent for electric in FY 24. However, while all council members agreed an increase in the electric rate is needed, they said they felt more comfortable with a five percent increase for FY 24.

“We can have the rate increase or we can do nothing and restart the cycle over again with what happened 10 years ago,” councilman Hamilton Boykin said. “They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. The second definition would be paying experts for good advice then not taking it.”

Councilman Jeffrey Graham added, “For me, the utility increase is a must because we’re not funding the things we need to fund, project-wise, because we don’t have enough revenue…We know we can’t raise enough revenue in general and we have already cut a lot. We’ve got to get ahead of it so I’d rather say we’re going to do the five percent (on the electric rate) to get our budget back to where it needs to be and then come to find out we don’t have to somewhere down the road…For me, I’d rather make sure we’re in a safe place and taking care of our system and our people. I don’t like (the increase) but this is where we are. I think it’s something we’ve got to do.”

In addition, the proposed budget includes a 5 mil increase from 10.2 mils to 15. 2 mils that would be dedicated to the city’s paving fund and a $3 per month charge for replacing electric meters, as well as a $3 water meter base charge increase. Rorie said a freeze on hiring, reduction in force strategies, deferring maintenance, and delaying capital expenditures are all measures the city must consider, as well.

On the plus side, the proposed budget includes a five percent Cost of Living Adjustment for city employees and a “$3,000 market rate adjustment for firefighters and engineers,” Rorie said.

A budget ordinance will now be developed and presented for first reading in June, Rorie said. Second reading and adoption will be at council’s second meeting on June 20. The FY 24 budget goes into effect July 1.