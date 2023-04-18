For most of my life, I stayed away from Country music.
There were exceptions. John Denver was a huge one. I was a fan of his from a very young age. I watched Hee Haw on occasion; Barbara Mandrell & The Mandrell Sisters, too. I enjoyed the Urban Cowboy soundtrack.
But that was about it.
As a child and especially in my teens, it was all Top 40 music, especially as I got into my radio career, during which I came to be one of the whitest boys to absolutely love Prince. Later on, in college, I discovered Jazz and so-called “New Age” music. I also fell in love with Mozart thanks to the movie Amadeus.
But I stayed away from Country.
Since moving to the Midlands and, especially Camden, another exception came up: Carrie Underwood. Her brand of Country, which she debuted as a contestant on American Idol, was enchanting and I’ve been listening to her albums ever since.
But it wasn’t until The Voice came along that Country music finally snagged me. I guess you can thank Blake Shelton, or at least the contestants who tried to end up on his (often) winning teams.
I don’t watch the show any longer, but when I did, I started learning there was a lot of Pop and Rock in modern Country. And there were more than a few guys and gals — OK, especially the gals — who had a knack of bringing back the old-timey Country in a way that made me wonder why I’d stayed away for so long.
I’ve used Spotify (and, yes, I do pay for its premium service) for years now, building up huge playlists by genre, primarily by including entire albums in them. My Smooth Jazz playlist alone contains nearly 221 hours and 30 minutes’ worth of music. Pop is more than 216 hours long.
Country is, admittedly, one of the shorter playlists, at “just” a little more than 78 hours and 30 minutes.
Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? But there’s a method to my madness. When I’m in the mood for a particular type of music, especially on a long drive, for example, I can just start the playlist, put it on “shuffle” and let it play.
Since I’m talking Country here, I’ll tell you who I’ve most recently added to that collection. The three most recent artists are Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line fame, and of whose albums are in there, too), Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson. I missed watching the Country Music Awards live, but played it back a day or so later and was impressed by those three. Johnson’s “Human” is a great song, as is Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck,” and Hubbard’s “Dancin’ in the Country” is light-hearted fun.
I’m quite partial to Kelsea Ballerini. The deluxe edition of her album, Unapologetically, was the first one I added to the playlist when I created it and I just added her 15-minute long EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, a couple of weeks ago, along with Shania Twain’s Queen of Me.
Shelton’s albums are in there, as are ones by (OK, get ready for a long list) Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina, Thomas Rhett, Dan+Shay, Sugarland, Ashley McBryde, Jason Aldean, Kacey Musgraves, Lady A, Kane Brown, Cassadee Pope, Brandi Carlile (who I got confused with Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Gos for a little while), Maren Morris, Brooks & Dunn, Rodney Atkins, Runaway Jane, the Zac Brown Band, Trisha Yearwood, Tanya Tucker — OK, I have to stop here for a moment.
Tanya Tucker and LeeAnn Rimes. I did know about them when I was younger. I think I was in love with both them at one time or another.
Now that I’ve confessed that, on with the list.
...Maddie & Tae, Old Dominion, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, The Chicks, Tim McGraw, Cassadee Pope, Luke Bryan, Rascall Flatts, Chris Stapleton, Shenandoah, Brandy Clark, Travis Tritt, Toby Keith, Eric Church, Ashley Monroe, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Bonnie Raitt, King Calaway, and the incomparable Reba McEntire as well as the immortal Dolly Parton.
One of my favorite albums is the eponymous The Highwomen — Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. The result of these four female Country greats getting together? If you haven’t heard it, I have one word for you: Whooo!
Also, I must mention Taylor Swift. She caught my attention when she went Pop, but her re-recordings of her Country songs are very, very good.
Along with albums, there are a few singles I sprinkled into my Country playlist: “Asking for a Friend” by David Dawson; a duet by Danielle Bradbery and Rhett called “Goodbye Summer:” Lori McKenna’s “People Get Old;” “While You Still Can” by the Brothers Osborne; and “Here Tonight” by Brett Young.
It all melds together into a collection that — when I feel like I need to reach into the heartland of America — I’m just a couple of taps away from getting there.
Country isn’t necessarily my all-time favorite genre. That would be Smooth Jazz followed by simply Jazz (mainstream and classic artists).
But there’s a time and a place for Country and I’m glad I found it, even if I was late coming on board.
Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.